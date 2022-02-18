Just as the holiday season has its "porch pirates," the months during tax season has its "mailbox bandits," thieves searching mail delivered to unsecured mail boxes to find tax refund checks to claim as their own.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, those reports are already coming in from all corners of the county.
"In addition to looking for refund checks, mail theft compromises your identity and can make you vulnerable to becoming a victim of fraud," Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell said.
As a result, the office has sent out its annual list of things residents can do to combat the threat of mail theft:
Consider renting a post office box or getting a locking mailbox
Sign up for free Informed Delivery at https://www.usps.com/, which allows residents to digitally preview what can be expected to arrive in that day's mail
Pick up your mail promptly after delivery or ask a trusted person to do so for you. If you plan to be out of town for an extended period of time, as the post office to hold your mail delivery until a later date.
Never send cash through the mail.
Place outgoing mail in the mailbox as close to delivery/pick-up time as possible
Check with the post office about mail you believe may be overdue
Report any suspected mail theft to law enforcement immediately.
"When it comes to solving mail theft cases, it is a community effort," O'Dell said. "Reporting suspicious vehicles or persons near mailboxes can help law enforcement solve these crimes. Video surveillance and trail cameras placed strategically near mailboxes is also highly beneficial."
