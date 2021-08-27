The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Search & Rescue are asking for the public's help in locating an Ashland man who was reported missing Sunday from Glendale.
Trevor E. Watson, 36, reportedly left a home in the 300 block of Fir Point Lane in Glendale on foot and hasn't been heard from by family since. He left his cell phone and wallet at the residence.
Watson is a white male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Watson has light brown hair and light brown eyes. There is no description of what he was wearing the last time he was seen.
Anyone with information on the Watson's location is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 21-3792.
