A missing Myrtle Point man has been safely located and no longer considered missing, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had been seeking the public's help in locating Dawson Kean Warrington, who was last seen Monday morning.
Warrington, 63, was last seen at Continental Floral in Myrtle Point at approximately 11 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office had said he was believed to be traveling to Roseburg driving a gold or tan Dodge Dakota extended cab 4x4 pickup. Warrington reportedly never arrived in Roseburg.
No additional information is expected to be released, the sheriff's office said.
