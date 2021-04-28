The Douglas County Sheriff's Office participated in a distracted driving enforcement campaign during the month of April.
The campaign, made possible by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, resulted in a total of 41 total traffic stops. Those traffic stops yielded the following results:
• One citation and three warnings for speeding
• Five citations for driving while suspended violations
• Two warnings for seat belt violations and one warning for improper use of a child restraint
• One citation for distracted driving with a cell phone, and nine warnings for distracted driving
• Four warnings for equipment violations
• Four miscellaneous citations
• Thirty-two miscellaneous traffic warnings
• Four arrests
Education and bringing awareness to the dangers of distracted driving were the focus of the campaign.
