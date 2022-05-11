A familiar telephone campaign is once again making the rounds, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a simple message for the residents it protects: "Just hang up!"
As in past rounds of the same scam, callers purport themselves to be members of law enforcement and warn the answerer that they have missed jury duty, have outstanding court fines or have an active warrant for their arrest. The only way to resolve the issue is by paying via a Western Union money order, prepaid debit cards or gift cards.
The Sheriff's Office has already received multiple calls from residents who have received said calls from people claiming to be members of the department, sometimes providing names of actual deputies employed by the department.
"It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams," the Sheriff's Office said in a media release.
"It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam," Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell said in the release.
Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers and customer service desks — especially where money orders and prepaid debit cards are sold or loaded — could also be helpful for would-be victims.
The Sheriff's Office emphasized it will not call people to let them know they have an outstanding warrant. That notification would be made in person.
Anyone believing they may have fallen victim to this scam is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.