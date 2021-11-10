The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new addition to its K-9 patrol team.
Deputy Oscar Rosas will be teamed with Eros, a 3-year-old German Shepherd from Germany who was made available to the sheriff’s office through an anonymous donor.
Eros will join fellow K-9s Zoro and Ozzy as part of the county’s K-9 patrol program, which began in 2013.
Eros was brought in to replace Grim, a decorated K-9 who died from cancer complications in late September.
Over the course of his career, Grim was credited with 111 finds and captures, as well as assisting in 114 other incidents and arrests. He also earned the title of “Top Dog” two years in a row at the Springfield K-9 competition.
Rosas, who was Grim’s handler, will soon begin training with Eros to prepare for active assignment.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to have K-9 Eros as a partner and thankful for the opportunity to handle another dog,” Rosas said in a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Eros comes to Douglas County as a result of testing several dogs in California.
“(Rosas and Eros) will bond and train together over the next several months before beginning to patrol together,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “For now, the team will focus on building a bond and interacting with each other. Deputy Rosas and Eros will then undergo a several-week training program with a master trainer to become certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 program is made possible through private donations and the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 Program, a nonprofit organization. Bailey’s Veterinary Clinic provides medical care for sheriff’s office K-9s, while Coastal Farm and Ranch Supply provides food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.