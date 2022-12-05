Law enforcement officers gathered at the Roseburg Walmart on Saturday morning to help give gifts to the families of local foster children.
The event, called "Shop with a Cop," gave 27 children from across Douglas County $100 each to buy holiday gifts for their loved ones, as well as giving them an opportunity to meet law enforcement officials.
“It’s really cool,” said Marty Lore, grandfather of Kyler and Ember Girard, two children who took part in the event along with their cousin, Dominick Ciraelo. They came to the event from Myrtle Creek. “It’s good to get out and do something, and it’s really fun for them.”
The event was first organized by associates at the Roseburg Kmart store 25 years ago, and after Kmart's closure, has continued annually at the Roseburg Walmart.
Roseburg Police Department Chief Gary Klopfenstein, along with his daughter, Kaela, helped Kyler Girard, 9, shop for his gifts during the event.
“My favorite part is just getting a chance to hang out with a child and help them find something they’re going to give to somebody else,” Klopfenstein said. “The positive interaction that comes when we’re not in a crisis, that’s what makes the difference. They can start relating to us as people, so it helps break down barriers.”
Children also got the chance to take a photo alongside Santa Claus as well as the law enforcement officer who shopped with them throughout the store.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right?” said Andrea Zielinski, who works with the Department of Human Services and has helped organize the event for the past 18 years. “A lot of these kids maybe haven’t had a really good experience with law enforcement, so pairing kids with officers gives them a chance to get to know an officer. And the officers love it because they have a tough job, so when they get to do something that’s really heartwarming like this, it’s just really, really special for both.”
Zielinski said that the funding for the event came from a $2,500 donation provided from a local nonprofit, Christmas for Kids, as well as an additional $2,500 donation from the Trinchero family.
The additional donation allowed Zielinski to increase the amount of money each child was able to spend on their family and friends' gifts, as well as providing them with additional presents and stocking stuffers.
“This year has been a really big struggle for a lot of families,” Zielinski said. “Cost of living has really gone up, and what kids do is they shop for their family, they’re not shopping for themselves. It’s great way to get the kids thinking about others. It’s just amazing that this community is so generous and nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.