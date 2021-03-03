The Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association’s annual Home & Garden Show will happen this weekend but with a slightly different look.
The Home & Garden Show, held annually at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, will open Friday at 11 a.m. and run through Sunday in Douglas Hall and the Exhibit Building. Unfortunately, due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be much smaller than in past years.
Event organizer Dana Lepre said that because of the pandemic and Douglas County being at an “extreme risk” designation, the show will feature roughly half its usual number of vendors as in past years.
“Typically, we would have a little over 100 vendors, but this year, we’re at 53 right now,” Lepre said. “We are adapting to a pandemic, and people are fearful of that. We have a lot of committed sponsors and vendors, but there have been a few who have pulled out.
“We have remained loyal to providing this platform and doing what we can.”
As trade shows are considered a retail business, the show was allowed to go on as scheduled. However, the show falls under the same restrictions as many other retail outlets.
Building capacity in both Douglas Hall and the Exhibit Building — which total roughly 110,000 square feet — will be limited to 50% of normal capacity to help ensure proper social distancing. Face coverings will be required, and both buildings will have one-directional traffic established inside both venues.
“We have safety measures in place,” Lepre said. “We want to send a clear message that we’re here to serve the community, but we want to do that safely.”
Although the National Weather Service is predicting rain Friday, there will still be outdoor vendors as well. Lepre said among the outdoor vendors will be Kamper Korner with a selection of recreational vehicles. There will also be an outdoor food court, with food trucks offering covered dining and heaters, as will Two Shy Brewing of Roseburg.
The Home & Garden Show will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 at the door, or $4 with a donation of two canned food items. While organizers will be able to accept cash payment, they are encouraging electronic payment via debit or credit card.
