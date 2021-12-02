After a relatively quiet Thanksgiving weekend, Douglas County continues to see a high number of positive coronavirus cases, the county’s COVID-19 Response Team announced in its Wednesday update.
After having just 50 total new positive cases reported by Douglas Public Health Network between Thursday and Monday, there have been a combined 119 such cases reported between Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, there was just one presumptive positive test reported Friday, and a combined 24 presumptives Monday and Tuesday.
The spike in cases comes at a time when a new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron variant, has entered the U.S., with several outlets reporting Wednesday that the first identification of the variant was in California. That person, who was reportedly fully vaccinated, had recently returned home from South Africa, where the omicron variant was first widely reported.
The response team said Wednesday that there will not be a knee-jerk reaction to the variant until more information can be gathered by the medical community.
“Not enough is known about the omicron variant in order to make any kind of statement of how it might affect us locally,” the team said. “We are not going to make any comparisons to other variants, projections or predictions, until more evidence and research is known.”
The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University shared a similar sentiment on its social media platforms Tuesday.
“This is not February 2020,” wrote professor Andrew Pekosz, vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology. “We have tools in place, we have immunity in a significant part of the population. This is a concern, but we’re in a much better place to deal with this.”
In Douglas County, residents are encouraged to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 using many of the practices which have been in place since early 2020: “We continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves and the ones they love from contracting the COVID virus by washing your hands frequently, minimizing close contact and distancing yourself from others not from your household and staying home when you are sick,” the county response team said.
COUNTY WEEKLY RECAP
All six deaths were county residents who died during the current reporting week, raising the total number of deaths in Douglas County to 292. There were no delayed reports of deaths over the past reporting week, due in part to the holiday weekend.
Those who died included two men in their 40s who were reportedly not vaccinated. Just one of the six victims was reportedly fully vaccinated.
Through Sunday, the county estimates that among all Douglas County residents age 18 and older, 60% have been fully vaccinated. The entire population of the county eligible for a vaccine — which now includes children ages 5-11 — who are fully vaccinated was estimated at 50%.
There are 34 residents receiving medical care to combat COVID-19 — 27 locally and seven out of the area, 28 of which are reportedly not fully vaccinated. At CHI Mercy Medical Center as of Wednesday, there were four coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit and three more in the progressive care unit. Thirteen percent of all patients at the hospital are being treated for COVID-related symptoms.
This is tooth-grindingly maddening:
"In Douglas County, residents are encouraged to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 *using many of the practices which have been in place since early 2020*: "We continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves and the ones they love from contracting the COVID virus by washing your hands frequently, minimizing close contact and distancing yourself from others not from your household and staying home when you are sick," the county response team said.
Yeah: "the practices which have been in place since early 2020." So, nothing has happened in the last twenty months, and nothing's been learned either: no vaccines, no antivirals, not even *masking* for pity's sake.
Folks: get vaccinated. Get that third dose; it's incredibly effective, raising your neutralizing antibody levels 30-40x. Mask; masks work to protect you and the rest of us. If you take advice from early 2020, you will reap rewards at late-2020 scale.
