The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new positive tests Wednesday, and the Oregon Health Authority reported some good news in its weekly outbreak report.
Douglas County, set to drop to the state's "high risk" designation effective noon Friday, has had 26 positive cases since Monday, which is the beginning of the weekly reporting period for the state health authority.
Seven area residents are receiving hospital treatment for the coronavirus. Three of those patients are being cared for locally while four are outside the county. As of Wednesday, 110 confirmed positive patients are in isolation, while the response team is also monitoring 233 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
In its Wednesday report, the Oregon Health Authority announced 379 new and presumptive cases and one new death: an 85-year-old Multnomah County woman whose Feb. 15 death was attributed to COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority released its outbreak report for senior living and assisted living centers, as well as workplace outbreaks.
The state reported one new case in an ongoing outbreak at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, raising the total number of cases to 14.
Rose Haven Nursing Center, which had as many as 57 total positive tests and four deaths related to COVID-19 in mid-February, was moved to the OHA's list of resolved outbreaks in Wednesday's report.
Things also have slowed in Douglas County as it pertains to workplace outbreaks, with four businesses seeing no increase in cases, three of which would be eligible to be moved to the "resolved" list in the next Oregon Health Authority weekly report.
Keller Lumber, 307 Labor LLC (formerly ServPro of Douglas County) and the Dillard composites plant of Roseburg Forest Products each saw no change in their outbreak case counts and, provided those businesses go through the next reporting period (March 22-27) without a new positive case, would be considered resolved.
In order for a workplace outbreak to be considered resolved, that business must go 28 days without a new confirmed positive coronavirus test.
Roseburg Forest Products' Dillard plywood plant also saw no increase in its case count, but would need to get through the next two reporting periods to be considered resolved, as its last reported case was March 5.
Douglas County businesses that had cases added to their active outbreaks include:
• Swanson Group Manufacturing: 1 new case, last reported March 12 (36 total cases)
• Roseburg Forest Products Dillard (lumber plant): 1 new case, last reported March 17 (15 total)
• Roseburg VA Medical Center: 4 new cases, last reported March 17 (13 total)
• Umpqua Dairy: 8 new cases, last reported March 20 (13 total)
• Roseburg Forest Products Riddle (plywood plant): 2 new cases, last reported March 13 (7 total).
The workplace outbreak at South River Community Health Center in Winston, which was first reported Jan. 20, had not had a new case since Feb. 18 and was moved to the resolved designation by the state as of Wednesday.
