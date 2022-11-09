The Douglas County GOP headquarters hosted an election night event for U.S. Representative for District 4 hopeful Alek Skarlatos on Tuesday night.
A group of more than 25 guests and organizers spent the evening showing their support and watching results, first from around the nation and then from the local elections.
By 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Skarlatos had 42.95% of votes while Democratic candidate Val Hoyle had 51.09% of votes. Douglas County voters supported Skarlatos with 64.97% of the votes as of Wednesday morning.
Hoyle declared victory telling the crowd at an election night party in Springfield, “I’m happy and I’m honored that the voters of the 4th Congressional District believed in what my values are which I believe are the values of the district. Standing up for jobs or working families or the right to choose or addressing climate crisis. Those are the priorities of this district.”
Skarlatos' campaign did not yet concede.
“It’s way too early to be making predictions on who will win this race," Skarlatos' campaign manager Ross Purgason said Wednesday morning. "We always knew that the 4th Congressional District would be close and there are a lot of votes to count still."
Skarlatos was trailing Hoyle by nearly 25,000 votes as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
This is the first year since 1986 that Peter DeFazio has not been on the ballot. The longest-serving member of the Oregon House delegation announced it was time to pass the baton to the next generation.
“I coordinated the watch party and am a board member of the republican party,” Elaine Lavington said. “We need to change the direction of Oregon and I think Alek would represent us better than the Dems have in the past.”
Skarlatos served as a national guardsman for five years and makes his home in Roseburg.
“My son is currently serving in the Navy, as did my grandfather and my father,” said Roseburg resident Matt Brady. “Alek is a man that could have done anything but he chose to serve and I honor those who serve.”
Skarlatos has run on a platform of lowering healthcare costs, fighting inflation, lowering energy prices, supporting law enforcement and protecting and managing Oregon’s forests and environment.
“I think he will develop as a politician, even if he is young,” said Sutherlin resident David Watkins. “I think he has the right intent."
Skarlatos arrived to cheers and handshakes.
“The results look pretty good right now, but Lane County has not even started counting," Skarlatos said. “Douglas County has to hold and if I pull some rural areas, we might be fine, but it is going to be a long night.”
Skarlatos maneuvered through the mass of supporters and gathered with his team.
“We are economically deprived and we need proper forest management, I want to work to slow inflation and improve the port of Coos Bay,” Skarlatos said. “I want to get us back to a natural resource-based economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.