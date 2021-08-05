CANYONVILLE — The Skyline Ridge Complex of fires grew by nearly 500 acres Wednesday, and crews have yet to gain any notable containment of the cluster of fires burning 5 miles east of Canyonville.
As firefighters have worked to get control of several smaller lightning-caused fires within the complex, the Poole Creek Fire continues to grow, estimated at 1,104 acres as of Thursday morning. The O’Shea Creek Fire was at 182 acres, the Ike Butte Fire 124 acres and the Sweat Creek Fire 56 acres.
There are 518 people assigned to the complex, along with the support of up to 10 aircraft. The Oregon National Guard has committed two Apache helicopters to the firefighting effort.
The Devil’s Knob Complex, burning primarily on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest, was at an estimated 400 acres as of Thursday morning. The 202 firefighters assigned have gotten a handle on a number of small lightning-ignited fires and are able to begin taking a more direct attack of the Wildcat Fire, which is threatening homes in the Cow Creek Drainage.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order for all residents living between the addresses of 20039 and 20700 on Upper Cow Creek Road, including all side roads. A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice is in place for all residents between the 18300 and 20000 blocks of Upper Cow Creek. Residents between the Galesville Dam and the 18000 block of Upper Cow Creek remain on a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice.
An overnight smoke inversion proved helpful to suppression efforts on both complexes, according to separate press releases from the Northwest Interagency Management Teams 13 (Skyline) and 8 (Devil’s Knob). An incoming cold front is expected to bring winds with gusts up to 20 mph, but will also bring lower temperatures and higher relative humidities.
JACK FIRE/ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX
East of Glide, the Jack Fire remained at 23,280 acres, but containment dropped to 54% as crews were pulled off the primary fire to work on containing smaller fires caused by a Sunday evening lightning storm.
There are 407 firefighters assigned to the Jack Fire.
Approximately 20 miles north of the Jack Fire, north of the Douglas-Lane county lines, the Rough Patch Complex has burned 841 acres and is at 1% containment. There are 202 total personnel assigned to that collection of fires, the largest of which is the Little Bend Creek Fire, which had burned 200 acres.
