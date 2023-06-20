Douglas County Public Works Department will begin a road improvement project on Tuesday, June 27.
Along with contractor Pave Northwest, crews plan to begin applying a slurry sealant to three separate locations on county roads just outside of Roseburg. Work will continue through that Thursday, June 29. Slurry seal work is typically performed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. depending on the weather and material availability.
Impacted roads include:
Near the Umpqua Community College campus off of Umpqua College Road: This will include Songbird Court, Live Oak Court, Chinkapin Court and North River Drive
Off Garden Valley Road: This area is just past the Roseburg Country Club and near the North Umpqua River. This will include Osage Drive and Cherokee Avenue
Off Garden Valley Road: This is near Melrose Road on Palomino Avenue
During the slurry seal application process, designated streets in the area will be closed to vehicles for on street parking. Some may have temporary driving restrictions in place.
"No Parking" signs will be placed on the affected roads and streets up to 48 hours prior to work being conducted on the road. The posted "No Parking" hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public will be able to access streets for limited driving and foot traffic.
Residents and businesses in the area should receive notices 48 hours in advance of the planned slurry seal project and projected dates for roadways or streets adjacent to the homes or businesses.
Road construction projects will impact drive times. Drivers should expect up to 20 minute delays and should seek alternative routes whenever possible.
The slurry seal program is the application of a rubberized hot asphalt crack sealant to the surface of streets and roads. Slurry sealing is a preventative maintenance process that will prolong the life of the street by sealing the street surface and providing a new wearing surface. Crack sealing depends on the pavement and cracks do be dry, and officials suggest checking the dates on the "No Parking" signs periodically for anticipated and updated workdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.