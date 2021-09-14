TILLER — The Smith Fire continues to be a problem for firefighters on the Devil’s Knob Complex, having grown to 45,088 acres as of Monday night.
The Smith Fire was at just 20% containment as firefighters struggle to secure containment lines in steep terrain. In total, the Devil’s Knob Complex — which includes 43 fires in total which started between July 29 and Aug. 1 — had grown to 65,764 acres and is considered 40% contained.
The Big Hamlin Fire, which at one time was the largest on the complex, has slowed significantly and Monday night was mapped at 19,181 acres with 75% containment.
Many of the smaller fires on the complex are considered controlled and are in patrol status. There are 854 total firefighters assigned to the complex.
Further north, the Jack Fire east of Glide has slowed considerably, reaching 24,165 acres largely as a result of burnout operations to help secure containment lines. The Jack Fire, which was first reported July 5, is at 55% containment.
Ten miles north of the Jack Fire, the Rough Patch Complex has reached 46,092 acres in total with 36% containment.
That collection of lightning fires is being pushed by the Chaos Fire, which has grown to 25,392 acres after jumping a containment line — Forest Service Road 2460 — and continues to threaten containment lines on its eastern flank.
The Little Bend Creek Fire is currently mapped at 8,970 acres, and the Near Minky Fire was at 4,869 acres.
There are a total of 809 firefighters assigned to the Rough Patch Complex, and just five monitoring activity on the Jack Fire.
