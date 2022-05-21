A Marion County Circuit Court judge has approved a preliminary injunction to temporarily block the permanent ending of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery summer steelhead program.
Judge Daniel Wren issued the injunction Thursday and, the next day, close to 70,000 summer steelhead smolts were "volitionally released" — allowed to swim from their hatchery's race way without assistance — Friday.
The smolts were spawned at Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail from the eggs of adult summer steelhead which survived the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
The Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 to end the Rock Creek program along the North Umpqua River at the end of its monthly meeting held April 22 in Astoria.
Proponents of the program’s demise cited an abundance of hatchery summer steelhead have impacted wild summer steelhead populations within the Umpqua River system, most specifically near historical spawning areas.
Commission Vice Chair Jill Zarnowitz of Yamhill offered a motion to eliminate the program, which was seconded by commissioner Kathayoon Khalil of Portland. Commission Chair Mary Wahl of Langlois and commissioner Leslie King also voted in favor of ending the program.
Commissioners Mark Labhart of Sisters, Bob Spelbrink of Siletz and Becky Hatfield-Hyde of the Summer Lake area near Paisley were opposed.
Soon after that decision was rendered by the Commission, Douglas County, the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and fishing guide Scott Worsley represented a larger group of proponents of the summer steelhead hatchery program and filed an injunction in Marion County Circuit Court, where the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is based.
In his opinion released Thursday, Judge Wren stated the petitioners "are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of this injunction." Wren further stated that the balance of the equities favors an injunction, an injunction would be in the public interest, and that the petitioners "have demonstrated serious questions on the merits of their Petition for Judicial Review."
The next scheduled meeting of the Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled for June 17.
