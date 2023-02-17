Snow day The News-Review Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Cars drive into downtown Roseburg during a winter storm Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Snow falls onto the News-Review's offices in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Snow falls in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Snow falls onto Main St. in Roseburg Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review A pedestrian walks down Cass Ave. in Roseburg Tueday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Snow falls on the corner of Douglas Ave. and Jackson St. in Roseburg Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Brooklyn Dudley works on a snowman during a snowy Tuesday morningin Roseburg. Will Geschke/ News-Review photos A pedestrian walks across Washington Ave. in downtown Roseburg during a snowy morning Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Patrons eat inside of the Bagel Tree Cafe Tuesday during a snowy morning in downtown Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Snow covers a statue outside of Roseburg’s city hall Tuesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Isaiah Talusha, 9, makes snowballs during a snowy Tuesday morning in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, Douglas County woke up to a white Valentine’s Day.More cold weather is in the forecast for early next week. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Death Notices for February 12, 2023 Roseburg man arrested on assault charges after fight Thomas Arthur Johnson Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Moisture the key to soils’ ability to sequester carbon, Oregon State research shows College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results Daytona 500 Winners
