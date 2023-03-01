Roads across Douglas County were covered in snow and sludge Tuesday morning as the region saw its third major snowfall event in as many weeks. For tow truck companies in the area, snowy weather means days are about to get a lot busier.
Clint Smith, owner of Roseburg Towing in Roseburg, said his company will receive twice the calls compared to a normal, dry day on the job.
“We’re in kind of a low valley here, so we don’t typically get a lot of snow,” Smith said. “This is something different for us, to have it this many times.”
Smith, who has owned the towing company for the past 25 years, said Roseburg Towing would likely receive 30 calls over the course of the snowy day, even though conditions generally clear up when the sun rises in the late morning.
“At the higher elevations, it’s a little bit different, a little bit colder, but here in the valley, it’s been slushing up pretty quickly,” Smith said. “If we get anything, it’s either late at night or early morning hours, then it kind of fades off until the normal business calls later in the day.”
Caleb Hellyer, who has worked for Roseburg Towing for the past two years as a wrecker driver, said the conditions lead to cars showing up in ditches everywhere he looks. To him, however, even with the snow, it’s just another day of work.
“It’s cold and wet, but honestly, it’s just like another day, but busier,” Hellyer said. “We have to be a bit more careful, things are a lot more slick, people aren’t really paying attention as much as they should. You’ve got to be more careful of your surroundings.”
Hellyer and Smith, along with Joe Andrews, owner of Joe’s Towing and Recovery in Roseburg, said unsafe driving is a contributor to the amount of calls towing companies get on snowy days like Tuesday.
“People have been driving too fast,” Andrews said. “They have all-wheel drive and they assume they can go as fast as they want, but ice is ice.”
Andrews has worked as a tow truck driver since he was in high school in the early 1980s, but started his own towing company 23 years ago in 2000. Before noon on Tuesday, his company had already responded to 11 calls — the amount he typically answers across an entire day.
“Drive for your conditions,” Andrews said. “A lot of people in these ditches locally didn’t need to go anywhere, they went out for a Pepsi or a pack of cigarettes ... plan your trip, and slow down.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday that, because of the wet roads and freezing temperatures predicted for Wednesday morning in Douglas County, roads in the area will likely be frozen and unsafe. When traveling on snowy or icy roads, ODOT recommends carrying snow chains, extra blankets, warm clothes, water and ensuring your vehicle is ready for winter travel with good tires and working wiper blades.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.