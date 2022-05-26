With the amount of snow still on the ground, all reservations for the Diamond Lake and Broken Arrow campgrounds have been canceled for the weekend of June 4. RVs, trailers and other large vehicles would not be able to safely navigate the campground areas.
Courtesy/Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Some disappointing news for campers who have reservations in the Diamond Lake area for the weekend of June 4. All reservations for the Diamond Lake and Broken Arrow campgrounds have been canceled, and the amount of snow still on the ground is to blame.
According to a news release from Umpqua National Forest, Chris Bentley said “while we greatly need this good snowpack to mitigate the otherwise drought-stricken area, we definitely recognize the inconvenience and disappointment this might cause to those counting on being able to camp that weekend.”
Bentley explained that with the amount of snow still on the ground, RVs, trailers and other large vehicles would not be able to safely navigate the campground areas. Additionally, the crews that make sure the water and other amenities offered at the campground have yet to get in there to do their work.
All reservation fees will be refunded. Those affected by the cancellation should receive notifications from www.recreation.gov shortly.
“For anybody with canceled reservations … we do offer first-come, first-serve camping opportunities at many campgrounds in the area, including sites at Little River and Steamboat Falls,” Bentley said. “Many other first-come, first-serve campgrounds can be found to the south on the Tiller Ranger District as well.”
Crews will be assessing site conditions at the Diamond Lake and Broken Arrow campground areas weekly leading up to the new opening day of June 10.
