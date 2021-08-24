The South Umpqua School District said Tuesday that due to an influx of COVID-19 cases among staff members, South Umpqua High School has been forced to delay its opening to in-person learning for one week.
The high school will now open for classes on Sept. 7.
"Currently, we have multiple high school staff members in isolation or quarantine, and have sadly lost a beloved staff member due to COVID-19," Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said in a press release Tuesday. "We do not have the number of staff needed to provide in-person instruction. This one-week delay will allow the high school community to grieve the passing of our staff member, but also allow our staff currently sick with COVID-19 the opportunity to heal and return from quarantine."
It was unclear exactly how many cases of the coronavirus were present among high school staff.
While other South Umpqua schools are also facing staffing shortfalls due to COVID-19, they remain adequately staffed with will be able to open to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as scheduled. The delayed opening applies only to the high school.
(5) comments
Superintendent Kate McLaughlin needs to understand that unless she requires all staff and students to be vaccinated she will need to continue closing the school for a week at a time for her grieving excuse. No mention of vaccine nor masking requirement for anyone at the high school. It's going to be a rough high school year in Myrtle Creek. But then, I'm certain high school students will all be starting their online schooling by August 30th, right Superintendent?
The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Pediatric Report indicates Douglas County’s case rate of 536 per 100,000 children under 18 is currently the HIGHEST CASE RATE IN OREGON for the week of August 8, the last week data was collected. No other county in Oregon has a higher case rate than Douglas County.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
US sees record number of children in hospital with COVID.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/14/us-sees-record-number-of-children-in-hospital-with-covid
Isn't vaccine opponent and misinformation spreader Dr. John Powell a graduate of South Umpqua High School?
CDC funded study says 80% of school kids will catch COVID within next 2 months if schools don’t regularly conduct COVID tests and require students and staff to wear face masks.
https://kfor.com/news/coronavirus/study-says-80-of-school-kids-will-catch-covid-within-next-2-months-top-oklahoma-doctor-shares-insight/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.