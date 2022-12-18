WINCHESTER — Students and teachers at Winchester Elementary gathered for an assembly Friday morning to show their support for Sabra Hampton and her family.
The event was organized by the Southern Oregon Sparrow Club, one of six Sparrow Clubs spread across Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. The organization works with schools to “adopt” children with special needs — students at schools perform volunteer work and turn in vouchers which, through the help of community sponsors, are used to provide financial support to the families of children with special needs.
Friday’s assembly marked the first time Winchester Elementary held a Sparrow Club event at their school.
“I believe it’s the first time ever in the Roseburg School District,” said Heather Gettys, a third grade teacher at Winchester Elementary, who helped bring the Sparrow Club event to the school. “Our whole goal is to encourage our students to help them out through community service. It’s teaching them how to be compassionate, and that we can help out others without everything involving money. It’s about going out there and helping your family.”
Sabra, 4, lives in Sutherlin. She was “adopted” by Winchester Elementary during Friday’s assembly. Sabra has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that causes severe impairments to a person’s ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe easily. Those affected by the disorder, however, can still express a wide spectrum of moods and emotions, and understand more than they’re able to communicate.
Rachel and Josh Hampton, Sabra’s parents, were grateful for the support provided by the organization.
“It was amazing,” Rachel Hampton said. “It was sweet seeing all the kids pouring their heart out for our little girl.”
During the assembly, the entire school gave Sabra a resounding standing ovation to welcome her to the school, and at the end, yelled out “We love you, Sabra” while taking a group photo.
It clearly meant a lot to the Hampton family, who were emotional throughout the event. The support from the organization, they say, will help pay for important items that will better accommodate Sabra’s needs, like a new bed and a rotating car seat.
“She’s a super sweet little girl,” Rachel Hampton said of Sabra. “She definitely has her physical challenges, but cognitively, she’s completely on pace, so she understands and appreciates this so very much.”
Gettys, who brought the event to Winchester Elementary, said that she got the idea from her time at Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass, where she started a Sparrow Club of her own.
“People want to help others, but they don’t necessarily know where to start sometimes,” Gettys said. “I felt that would be a good thing to bring not only for myself, but for the school.”
“She showed us a video at our last staff meeting to kind of introduce it, because she had told me a little bit about it, but our staff wasn’t quite sure,” said Meghan Pirtle, principal of Winchester Elementary. “When she showed the video, you could tell there was a lot of people realizing there’s great ways to show kindness. And especially in this time of year, we just felt like it was important.”
Sabra and her family left Winchester Elementary School smiling and grateful, and Gettys hopes that Friday’s assembly will be the first of many.
“I think this will make a big impact,” Gettys said. “I have a feeling that other schools are going to jump on board as well.”
