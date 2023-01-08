After selling their home, Paul and Summer Radon were looking for a place in which to invest. On Sept. 9, 2022, the Radons reopened the doors to Bob’s Deli, located on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg, as the brand new owners.
“It was a good time to sell a house, but a terrible time to buy,” said Paul Radon. “Five years ago, I worked for the previous owner and he offered us the chance to buy this. Summer and I talked about it and thought, let’s give it a go.”
Paul Radon was already a small-business owner of Umpqua Tap Cleaning, a company that cleans the taps of local breweries and beer-selling establishments. It is through these connections Paul Radon has been able to bring exclusivity to Bob’s Deli.
“I have brought in specialty beers that are hard to find in Roseburg from Germany and Scotland as well as New York and Virginia,” said Paul Radon. “I have also worked out deals with Portland distributors to bring specialty beers from Portland down here twice a month. No one else down here has these beers.”
In addition to the beer coolers, Paul has worked to bring in small independent soft drink makers into Bob’s Deli to round out the uniqueness of their product line.
“Next to the deli, these new beers are about the best-selling thing we have,” Paul Radon said. “We have a lot of people coming in and buying them.”
With more of the specialty beers selling, and much of the traditional stock having been reorganized to hold more out-of-town style products, three full shelves of energy drinks were transferred onto one full shelf without losing any favors.
“We have a lot of half-full or low stock, so I consolidated to make more room for these special items,” said Paul Radon.
“With rising costs and supply chain issues we don’t want to increase prices,” said Summer Radon. “We want to increase volume.”
The new owners fully intend on keeping the deli up and running and, in time, may add new items, upgrading the restaurant is the current focus for the newest Roseburg power couple.
We have had a lot of help from our kitchen manager,” said Summer Radon. “Between us, we have experience in kitchens, sales, marketing and bookkeeping.”
Reva Herman has been with Bob’s Deli for around 2½ years and the current kitchen manager.
“Paul and Summer are good people,” said Herman, as she and Summer prepared bread for to-go sandwich orders.
Seamlessly sharing the small counter space, Summer Radon and Herman moved like a well-oiled machine as they stacked veggies, meats and cheeses before sliding sandwiches into a toaster.
“We want to turn this more into a dine-in place,” said Summer Radon. “We are going to add booths and bring in table games like cribbage.”
“We are not really a convenience store,” Paul Radon said.
Although that is what Bob’s Deli used to be.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.