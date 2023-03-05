This summer, you can check off two bucket-list destinations while cheering on Team USA at the Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Travel Leaders travel advisors can put together a complete package, with time to see the sights in addition to taking in the action on the soccer field. Australia and New Zealand are about three hours apart by plane, so it’s possible to visit both countries during the same trip.
Travel Leaders advisors work with tour companies like Roadtrips that specialize in luxury sports vacations. Their packages include everything you’ll need to create a truly memorable experience, from first-class accommodations at centrally located hotels to pre-travel planning and a concierge service, an onsite host and transfers between the hotel and the event.
You can book a Roadtrips World Cup package or design your own itinerary for the 64-game tournament, which takes places from July 20 to Aug. 20, with the championship match in Sydney, Australia.
For example, you can follow the U.S. team — or any of the 32 teams — throughout the competition. The American women, the defending World Cup champions, will play their first three matches in New Zealand: in Auckland on July 22 vs. Vietnam, in Wellington on July 27 vs. the Netherlands and back to Auckland on Aug. 1 against an opponent to be determined.
Both Australia and New Zealand offer unique cultures, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities, so you’ll want to spend some additional time pre- or post-tournament to experience everything they have to offer. Roadtrips and your travel advisor can arrange that, too, whether you want to explore on your own or with a private guide.
Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, and Wellington, the capital, are both located on the country’s North Island. Wellington, nestled between green hills and a sparkling harbor, is home to locations used in filming “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” including Mount Victoria. Auckland is a hub of food, music and the arts.
Sydney, Australia’s largest city, is known for its stunning architecture, including the famous Opera House and Harbour Bridge, as well as world-class restaurants and sun-drenched Bondi Beach.
If soccer isn’t your game, Roadtrips offers many other packages for sporting events across the country and around the world, from auto racing and horse racing to baseball, basketball, football, hockey, golf and tennis.
Upcoming events include the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four in Houston, from March 31 to April 4; the Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 3 to 9; Wimbledon, with the world’s best tennis players, July 3 to 16; Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, July 9 to 12 in Seattle; and the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend, May 26 to 29. And it’s not too early to plan a trip to the Summer Olympics, taking place in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.
