The 46th annual Spring Craft Fair held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from March 24 to 26, brought hundreds to browse and shop the work of local artisans and craftspeople, some of whom came from across the state to participate in the event.
The weather may not have reminded people of spring — snow, rain and hail were falling just outside of the doors during the event on Saturday — but those inside of Douglas Hall at the fairgrounds didn’t pay much attention the gloomy weather.
“I hope it brings people inside,” said Ron Perkins, who sold tye-dye designs and tapestries at the event in his booth entitled “New Earth Creations.” “...It’s such a great mix of people, as well as crafts, and it’s always been a good fair.”
Dozens of vendors at the event sold woodwork, jewelry, paintings, knives, plants, leather masks and even dragons.
Rob Harris, who lives in Klamath Falls, was at the event selling unique 3D printed toy dragons, made by his company, Dragonborn Studios. A former owner of a laser tag arena, he got the idea after buying a 3D printer to replace buttons on laser guns that wore off over time.
Vaughn Avery, who lives in Elmira, west of Eugene, sold custom leather masks. As a former traveling mime, he said he’d been all over the world — San Francisco, Japan, Central America, New Orleans and Scotland — but now that he’s older, he wants to settle down and focus on his crafts more often.
“I’m just coming out to see my friends, sell a few things,” Avery said. “I don’t care if I make a lot of money, I’m having a good time.”
For Carol Young, who lives in Talent, the fair has been an annual tradition for 45 years, as her and her husband Jim have been selling their homemade hats at the event almost since it first began.
“I could consign hats to a shop and never even see the customers, but when we’re here we talk to people and see how they like them, how they look on them,” Young said. “Some people come back every year and get a new hat. It’s like a community.”
“I like this fair for a specific reason, this is not just a hippie fair,” Avery said. “Loggers come in, man, so called straight people, the hippies come in here, everybody comes into this little fair. That really is one of my favorite things about it, it’s not just one group of people.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
