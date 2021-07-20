Someone reportedly broke into the watering system at Stewart Park early Tuesday and turned on the sprinklers in the park, drenching many blankets which had been laid out in anticipation of tonight’s Music on the Half Shell performance by The Four Freshman.
Volunteers were out Tuesday morning attempting to help dry the blankets which had been laid out by concert-goers earlier in the morning. Blankets can be laid to reserve space after 5 a.m. on the day of a concert.
The Four Freshmen are slated to take the stage at 7 p.m. With the high temperature in Roseburg expected to reach 84 degrees today, it’s hoped those blankets will be dry by showtime.
(0) comments
