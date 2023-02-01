Parishioners gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg on Saturday night for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Winter Wine & Brew Fest.
Susan Acree, who has volunteered to coordinate the event for the past eight years, was excited to see the community come together to help put together Saturday’s big party.
“I’ve been doing this for eight years now, so I’ve kind of got things down,” Acree said. “Raising money for the church and other things we do in the community, that’s the number one goal.”
The pastor at the church, Jose Manuel Campos — who is known as Father Manuel to those at St. Joseph — said that, in the past, money from the fundraiser has gone toward the parish’s weekly soup kitchens, repairing buildings, improving the parking lot, and providing religious education.
“We try and invite people to come and have a good time,” Campos said. “Especially for some of our parishioners who have stopped coming to church. This is a way to invite them back to worship with us at the same time. Like two birds with one stone.”
Attendees participated at a silent auction, featuring items donated by local businesses such as Dino’s Ristorante, Old Soul Pizza, Roseburg Country Club and the Roseburg High School band, which donated one of the windmills used during their marching band performances last season.
A live auction also took place, selling items like a getaway to Maui, Seattle Mariners tickets and a treasure chest — nobody bidding knew what was inside, said Acree.
“It’s about the fellowship of the people,” said Mark Rodgers, the master of ceremonies at the event. He’s not particularly fond of the job — he’s not a talker, he says, and does it because he was asked — but loves helping out at the event. “It’s about getting together with all of your fellow community members, and just having a great time.”
Campos, who first joined St. Joseph as an administrator in 2014, became the church’s pastor in 2017, said that although it was an important night for fundraising, the event was about more than just keeping the lights on at the church.
“I’m a very social person, I get energized by being with hundreds of people,” Campos said. “The whole event is about fun. It’s about being with one another. We like the fact that we can get a little bit of funds from it, but the best part is to be able to be with one another, to enjoy each other’s company and feel comfortable."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
