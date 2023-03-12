St. Patrick’s Day is a great time to take in a parade, explore Irish and Irish-American history and, of course, raise a pint of Guinness in honor of the Emerald Isle’s patron saint.
In Dublin, the third week in March has become a time to celebrate Irish arts, culture and heritage, so it’s a great time to plan a trip to Ireland. This year’s St. Patrick’s Festival Parade starts at noon on March 17 and winds its way through the city, with more than 4,000 musicians, dancers and artists joined by marching bands from around the world.
The popular Festival Quarter will set up shop in central Dublin March 17-19, with food, entertainment and traditional crafts. For a look at Irish history and culture, check out attractions like The Little Museum of Dublin and the Irish Emigration Museum.
New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, dating to 1762, is one of the city’s oldest and most popular annual traditions, with thousands of marchers making their way up Fifth Avenue on March 17.
Among the landmarks along the route is St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It’s a serene and magnificent spot to contemplate the contributions of the city’s Irish immigrants, whose pennies helped build the cathedral in the 19th century.
For another taste of history, try McSorley’s Old Ale House, the oldest Irish tavern in New York City, which opened its doors in 1854.
Boston holds a grand St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 19, but that’s only the beginning of places to celebrate the city’s Irish heritage. There are numerous Irish pubs where St. Patrick’s Day revelers can listen to live music, get Guinness on tap and try some authentic Irish cuisine.
To explore the contributions that Irish-Americans have made to Boston, take a walk along the Irish Heritage Trail, which includes the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on March 11. But the festivities begin earlier with an annual tradition that goes back generations. At 9 a.m. on parade day, 45 pounds of vegetable dye are poured into the Chicago River, turning the water an emerald green, a process that attracts thousands of onlookers.
Cap off the afternoon with a cruise along the river, complete with a traditional lunch of corned beef and cabbage. You can also check out the lineup of cultural events at the Irish American Heritage Center.
The Gold Rush brought hundreds of thousands of people to California in the 19th century, including many Irish immigrants who stayed to help build San Francisco. So, it’s not surprising that the city has one of the world’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades.
This year’s parade takes place on March 11, with floats, marching bands and Irish dance groups. For a taste of history, stop by the Buena Vista Café for one of the city’s most iconic beverages, Irish coffee.
