CURTIN — A judge has ruled, citations have been issued and the old Stardust Motel in Curtin is apparently finally vacant, for now at least.
What happens next is anyone’s guess.
The motel’s owner, Reinard Pollmann, has been in a legal tug-of-war with county and state officials for a year now, ever since problems emerged with the aging motel’s septic system.
That legal battle intensified in the past week, when nearly a dozen motions, affidavits and orders were filed in connection with the case, most by Douglas County Attorney Paul E. Meyer. He could not be reached for comment.
On Aug. 18, Douglas County Circuit Court Pro Tem Judge Jason Thomas ordered Pollmann to “immediately cease occupancy of the property, vacate the property, and cause the property to remain vacant unless and until the Douglas County Building Official deems the property to be in compliance with the requirements of the Building Code.”
If Pollman does not abide by the order, the county could bring deputies in to use whatever force is deemed reasonable to remove him from the property, including “putting down any dogs; cutting locks; breaking down doors or any other obstruction to any structures, garage or driveway; and forcibly removing all persons from the property,” Thomas wrote in his order.
On Tuesday, Meyer filed another motion seeking to ban seven people who had resided at the motel from living there. That motion has yet to be ruled on.
Pollmann could not be reached for comment. A phone recording Thursday at the motel said it is “temporarily closed.”
In a July 28 email to The News-Review, Pollman blamed the septic problems on two prior managers at the motel, who he said left water running in the bathroom sink in one of the rooms for several months, which flooded the drain field.
“I realized I was the victim of sabotage and explained this to the county, but they were not interested in that,” he wrote. “In their eyes I was the bad guy who was running sewage into the street.”
Pollmann also said he is in negotiations to sell the motel, which was built in 1962 and has 18 rooms for rent and a spacious managers apartment adjacent to the interstate.
“Properly run and with a working septic system, the motel should be worth between $800,000 and a million dollars,” he wrote. “We came to an agreement at $500,000, but that is just pending, nothing definite and I don’t see them actually committing to that.”
Pollmann bought the Stardust in 2009 for $75,000, county records show. It is currently valued by the county assessor at $369,000.
Problems with the septic system at the motel date back to at least last August, when the county issued a permit to Pollmann to undertake a “major septic repair” at the motel. At that time, the system was known to be failing, according to county officials.
Sometime between August and December, Pollmann caused “significant damage” to the ground service above the system’s drain field, the county said, resulting in sewage running off the property. The sewage leak presents a host of problems, including the potential spread of numerous diseases, including E. coli poisoning, salmonellosis, shigellosis, typhoid, cholera, bacterial dysentery, viral hepatitis and gastroenteritis.
The untreated sewage runs into a ditch that feeds into nearby Bear Creek, an attorney for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said in court last month. The creek is considered a critical spawning habitat for winter steelhead — which presents another set of concerns, DEQ officials have said.
The county and DEQ have repeatedly tried to contact Pollmann to get him to fix the problem, but to no avail.
In June, the county issued citations to at least seven people who were reportedly living at the motel, citing them for violating county codes, court records show. All of those individuals challenged the citations in court this month. Judge Thomas ruled in favor of the county in each case, and the former residents received fines ranging from $50 to over $300.
Late last month, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini ordered the motel to be closed and its broken septic system fixed following a hearing at which no one from the motel showed up.
Ambrosini set a deadline date of Oct. 16 for Pollmann to finish those steps. He also set a court date of Oct. 30 to report on the progress of the necessary work.
In a letter to the county, Pollmann said he is worried about what will happen to the motel if it is left vacant.
“I must stress that the motel cannot be left empty and abandoned as ordered by the county as it will be vandalized and destroyed in short order,” he wrote. “I have many properties and all are subject to relentless invasions by the homeless and criminals. Thefts occur daily. These are difficult and troubling times and there is no end in sight.”
Pollmann ended the letter by stating his desire to fix the septic problems.
“I want to also mention that I am not an irresponsible property owner as you appear to believe. In addition to the Stardust I own seven other motels, all far better than the Stardust, and am on the road frequently,” he wrote. “Operating motels is not for the faint of heart, it is a challenging business. I am still doing it in spite of being 83 years of age and being a stage four cancer survivor. ... I look forward to working with the county to solve the septic issues.”
