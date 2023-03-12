A boy who reportedly was emotionally, physically and sexually abused while in the care of a Douglas County foster home is due to receive nearly $700,000 following the settlement of a complaint filed on his behalf against the state and the Department of Human Services.
The complaint was filed in September 2021 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Beaverton attorney Paul C. Galm represented the boy in the case and his younger brother. However, the younger brother, who lived in the same foster home and was seven at the time the complaint was filed, was eventually dropped from the case.
Galm said he and the younger boy’s family decided to remove him from the complaint for several reasons. For one, the evidence of abuse against the younger boy wasn’t as strong as the evidence of abuse suffered by his older brother. Also, the boy, is just beginning to remember — and understand — what happened, Galm said.
“With sex abuse survivors, it can be years before they come to the realization of what happened. The mind can almost make you forget it,” he said. “You only get one bite at the apple. And rather than doing this now, we decided to give the child and the parents more time. The last thing I want to do is re-traumatize the victim.”
Galm said he may file a complaint on behalf of the younger boy at a later date.
The complaint involving the older brother was scheduled to go to trial next month. However, the trial was canceled after a settlement was ratified Feb. 16.
The boy, who was referred to as D.S. in the complaint, is now 11 years old. His brother was referred to as A.S. The two boys currently live with their adoptive parents in Oregon. The parental rights of their biological parents were terminated and they were adopted in December 2020.
“The good news is that both of them have landed with these great adoptive parents,” Galm said.
According to the initial complaint: Around September 2016, when D.S. was 5 and A.S. was 3, DHS removed them from the custody of their biological parents. They later ended up in the same foster care home in Douglas County.
DHS placed D.S. that same month in the foster care home of a couple.
An older boy, referred to as P.F.C., was also in that foster care home at the time.
In September 2017, the Department of Human Services received a report of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation, and neglect at the home. The report alleged that P.F.C. made D.S. perform oral sex in exchange for allowing D.S. to use his tablet. The abuse continued through October 2017, the complaint said.
During a forensic interview with the agency Douglas Cares, D.S. stated that P.F.C. had on multiple occasions, forcedly kissed him and his brother and forced inappropriate sexual contact.
On about Sept. 18, 2017, A.S. reported that he had seen P.F.C. sexually assaulting his brother. When he saw the abuse, he flipped the light on, but the abuse continued, the complaint said.
That same day, DHS became aware of unusual disciplinary techniques being used in the home. Specifically, D.S. said his foster parents would “send him to the gate at night.” D.S. described being very scared and “hiding in the dog house.”
D.S. also said his foster parents choked and spanked him, and covered his mouth with tape, which caused him to have trouble breathing.
Sometimes the two boys would be left under the supervision of “the big kids,” who would also make them stay outside. Sometimes the brothers hid under the house, where there were bats, they said.
A.S. told caseworkers P.F.C had repeatedly punched him, and that “it makes him cry but he does not tell anyone.”
DHS concluded the sexual abuse allegations from September 2017 were founded but said it was unable to determine the veracity of the neglect allegations.
In April 2018, a DHS worker assessed a new report of neglect at the home — specifically, that firearms had been left accessible to the foster children and the children’s health needs had been neglected. DHS closed the report as unfounded.
In March 2019, another DHS worker assessed a report of neglect at the home. The DHS worker noted the boys hadn’t been to a primary care doctor in over a year and the foster children said that they were having “fighting matches in the living room” while the parents watched. The children said their foster parents spanked them and told them not to tell anyone about it.
DHS concluded that it was unable to determine a threat of harm based on this report.
In June 2019, DHS investigated a report of neglect and abuse at the home. DHS determined the report to be unfounded.
During the time P.F.C. lived in the home, he repeatedly physically, sexually and mentally abused the boy — who was 7 at the time — including forcibly kissing him, touching his private parts and sexually abusing him, the complaint said.
The abuse caused him to suffer emotional injury, mental anguish, embarrassment, shame, fear, hyperactivity, lack of focus, isolation, displacement from their school and peers, nightmares and sleep disruption, anxiety and other physical trauma, according to the complaint.
The settlement amount is $425,000; Galm is to receive $144,844 for attorney fees and costs.
The remaining balance will be put into an account and paid to D.S. over the next two decades. He is to receive $1,000 a month for 17 years, beginning in 2029. He will also get the following lump sum payments: $10,000.00 in 2029; $20,000 in 2035; $30,000 in 2039; $50,000 in 2041; and $373,980 in 2046.
The total payout is higher than the settlement amount because the money will earn interest over time, Galm said.
Most importantly, Galm said, the boy appears to be recovering.
“He still has outbursts, but he’s getting better. As you can imagine, this is mentally scarring.”
Galm said he thinks there may be more victims from this same foster home out there. After The News-Review published a story in September 2021 about the initial complaint, four people contacted Galm and said they had also suffered abuse at the home.
Galm said he expects to file a complaint against the state on behalf of at least one of those people in the next few months.
“It’s sort of the fruit of this poisonous tree,” he said. “I often see where there’s one case of abuse there are others.”
