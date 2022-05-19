After an optimistically quiet April, another surge of COVID-19 has state officials considering masking to return to schools in the most affected counties.
Douglas County saw just 120 total positive cases reported in the month of April, but 132 in the first two-plus weeks of May.
Douglas County has averaged 45 new cases per day over the past seven days, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority, equating to 146.6 per 100,000 population over the same period.
Oregon officials this week asked schools to prioritize in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 infections by monitoring spread of disease in their community and absenteeism, offering testing and recommending or even mandating masks before moving to remote learning.
In effect through Aug. 31, the state’s health advisory also recommends universal masking if a school is in a county where the federally defined risk level is “high.” No Oregon counties have reached that level, though six, including the three metro area counties, are in the “medium” risk level.
The school year for most students will end in early June, roughly one week before this latest wave of coronavirus cases is anticipated to hit its peak, according to projections from the Oregon Health Authority.
The recent surge, which has had its strongest impacts on the Portland, Bend and Salem metropolitan areas, is a strain of the omicron variant identified as BA.2.
The current bump in identified COVID-19 infections, with a daily average of more than 1,400 reported cases per day statewide, may be reaching its peak, Dr. Dean Sidelinger said at a now-monthly COVID-19 media update Wednesday. But the sustained growth in cases and hospitalizations means “the pandemic is not yet over.”
The key marker of the severity of the current pandemic bump — hospitalizations — remains far below the peaks reached in either the omicron or delta waves. That’s expected to remain true through the peak, projected to hit 321 occupied beds by June 10. Hospitalizations approached 1,200 at the height of the delta wave. As of Tuesday, 255 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
In Douglas County, 11 residents were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 as of May 11, nine of whom were not fully vaccinated. Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that just 2.6% of hospital beds were dedicated to active coronavirus cases.
Let the whining begin.......
