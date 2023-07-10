190312-N-FC670-0553

F/A-18E Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks” fly in formation during a photo exercise over Calif. The Knighthawks are an operational US Navy strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

 Photo courtesy of US Navy

PORTLAND — The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks” out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, and the 194th Fighter Squadron out of Fresno Air National Guard Base, California to conduct Dissimilar Air Combat Training from July 10-14.

