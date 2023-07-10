F/A-18E Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks” fly in formation during a photo exercise over Calif. The Knighthawks are an operational US Navy strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
PORTLAND — The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks” out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, and the 194th Fighter Squadron out of Fresno Air National Guard Base, California to conduct Dissimilar Air Combat Training from July 10-14.
VFA-136’s F/A-18E Super Hornets and 194th FS F-15 Eagles will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the five days of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries. The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions.
According to Steven Conklin, 142nd Wing Public Affairs Superintendent, DACT provides all units involved an opportunity to refine their interoperability.
“Training with dissimilar aircraft such as the Super Hornets gives our pilots the ability to train in a multi-service and multi-aircraft environment that they don’t typically see outside of a large scale exercise. In a real world contested environment, multiple aircraft from different services can be expected to fight together.”
Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport, and training will be conducted in approved airspace off the Oregon coastline and in Eastern Oregon. In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.
