Cherry blossoms illuminated until April 1 The News-Review Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 19 min ago SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation is hosting "Yozakura," a night viewing of cherry blossoms, until April 1 at the State Capitol State Park.Park staff will illuminate the cherry blossoms with Japanese lanterns and lights from 6-9 p.m. Visitors can bring blankets, camping chairs and enjoy a nighttime picnic under the canopy of trees.Alcohol is not allowed in State Capitol State Park and the park closes at 10 p.m.More information: 503-986-1388.
