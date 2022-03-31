Claim the money you are due. That’s the latest word from the IRS as the deadline approaches to file a federal income tax return for 2018.
While taxpayers everywhere are busy working on their 2020 returns, with the filing deadline right around the corner, more than 23,000 Oregon taxpayers are due to receive their share of just over $20 million in unclaimed tax return refunds from three years ago. The catch is that 2018 returns must be filed by this year’s tax filing deadline, which is April 18, 2022.
The statewide portion is part of $1.5 billion in refunds that are due to some 1.5 million taxpayers nationwide. The IRS wants to help people claim their rightful share, but the clock is ticking for those who need to respond.
“By law, there’s only a three-year window to claim these funds,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated in a news release. “We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return before this critical deadline.”
For taxpayers who do end up filing a 2018 return by the deadline, but who have yet to file a return for 2019 or 2020, they may have their return held. Additionally, those with unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans, may also have their refund applied to offset those debts.
Current and prior-year tax forms and information are available on the IRS.gov website.
According to the IRS, the median potential refund in Oregon is $715. Money that goes unclaimed becomes property of the U.S. Treasury Department.
