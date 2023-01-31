SALEM — Gov. Tina Kotek has announced details of her request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians this year.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

News Director

mword
mword

According to other news sources, "Kotek’s state of emergency applies to the Portland area, central Oregon and Lane, Jackson, Marion and Polk counties, home to Eugene, Medford and Salem." That includes the areas where most of Oregon's homeless reside.

A separate executive order directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness throughout the state. "About 4,000 of the estimated 18,000 homeless Oregonians live in rural areas that aren’t covered by the state of emergency and haven’t seen the same increases in homeless rates."

Does anyone know if any of the funds could be headed toward Douglas County?

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2023/01/11/oregon-gov-kotek-declares-homelessness-state-of-emergency-signs-housing-executive-orders/

