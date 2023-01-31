SALEM — Gov. Tina Kotek has announced details of her request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians this year.
A release said approximately 18,000 Oregonians are currently experiencing homelessness; approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered.
The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homeless State of Emergency, which was signed Jan. 10 — Kotek’s first full day of office.
Kotek said the spending package will aim to provide immediate relief to at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians, prevent nearly 9,000 households from becoming homeless, expand the state’s shelter capacity by 600 new beds, increase sanitation services and ensure a coordinated equitable response to the homelessness emergency.
The package includes:
$33.6 million to prevent 8,750 households from becoming homeless
$23.8 million to add 600 low-shelter beds statewide
$54.4 million to rehouse at least 1,200 unsheltered households
$5 million to support emergency response directly to the nine sovereign Tribes in Oregon
$5 million to increase capacity for culturally responsive organizations to support equitable outcomes of the homelessness state of emergency
$2 million to support local communities for sanitation services
$1.8 million to support the emergency response being coordinated by the Office of Emergency Management and Oregon Housing and Community Services.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(1) comment
According to other news sources, "Kotek’s state of emergency applies to the Portland area, central Oregon and Lane, Jackson, Marion and Polk counties, home to Eugene, Medford and Salem." That includes the areas where most of Oregon's homeless reside.
A separate executive order directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness throughout the state. "About 4,000 of the estimated 18,000 homeless Oregonians live in rural areas that aren’t covered by the state of emergency and haven’t seen the same increases in homeless rates."
Does anyone know if any of the funds could be headed toward Douglas County?
https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2023/01/11/oregon-gov-kotek-declares-homelessness-state-of-emergency-signs-housing-executive-orders/
