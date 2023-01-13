Grants available for historic cemetery projects The News-Review Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is offering grants for qualified historic cemeteries to help with preservation projects.Anyone may apply for a grant. A free online workshop specific to this grant will be offered from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 14. “Our goal is to preserve Oregon’s historic cemeteries and offer support throughout the application process,” said historic cemeteries program coordinator Kuri Gill. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grant Cemetery Oregon Commission On Historic Cemeteries Workshop Kuri Gill Project Preservation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Equity Alert: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the ... Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared Grants available for historic cemetery projects NFL Playoff Glance
