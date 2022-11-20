Brooks Keebey, of Salem, knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a Salem store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on Nov. 7 matched five out of six numbers and was worth $1 million.
SALEM — One number away from being a billionaire. That’s how close Brooks Keebey of Salem came to winning the largest jackpot in Powerball history.
When the retired truck driver purchased $10 in Powerball tickets on Nov. 7 at the TNT Hollywood Tavern in Salem, little did he know he would become an overnight millionaire instead.
Keebey said in a news release from the Oregon Lottery that he knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a local store and it told him to see customer service. As it turns out, Keebey matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.
He then learned the ticket was worth $1 million — one of two sold in Oregon during the ticket sale flurry that took place just before the Nov. 2 and Nov. 7 drawings.
When the Oregon Lottery asked if he was disappointed about being one Powerball number away from “the big one,” he replied, “I’m not greedy.”
Keebey said he planned to use his winnings to pay property taxes and buy his wife a used Cadillac.
At 82, he is retired from driving fuel trucks and said it will be wonderful to have the money for the rest of his retirement.
Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.
For the record, winners have a year to claim their prize.
