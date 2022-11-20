221120-wire-powerballwin

Brooks Keebey, of Salem, knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a Salem store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on Nov. 7 matched five out of six numbers and was worth $1 million.

 Courtesy of Oregon Lottery

SALEM — One number away from being a billionaire. That’s how close Brooks Keebey of Salem came to winning the largest jackpot in Powerball history.

