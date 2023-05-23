SALEM — The public is invited to review and comment on the interpretive panels for the Vietnam Memorial exhibit that will be placed at the Oregon State Capitol grounds.
Those who wish to be included in the review must submit their comments by June 10 at vwmfund.org.
The Vietnam War Memorial Fund is a group of Oregonians committed to establishing the memorial to honor the men and women who served in the Vietnam War. The project aims to help bring peace to the suffering endured by those rejected after returning home. The Oregon Capitol Planning Commission, the City of Salem Historic Landmarks Commission, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission approved the final design.
Steve Bates, President of the Vietnam War Memorial Fund, said this memorial will be a place of solitude and reflection for our Vietnam Veterans and the public at large. “The design mixes art, nature, and tradition. It will also provide educational opportunities for generations to come. These educational opportunities are the interpretive panels and exhibits we are developing for the Vietnam Memorial.”
Each interpretive panel and its content has been vetted and verified by a certified historian to be accurate and historically correct. The 2021 Oregon State Legislature gave its final permissions by unanimously passing Senate Bill 319, establishing the Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol Grounds.
The exhibit is now in the final stages of development, and VWMF seeks feedback on the interpretive panels accompanying the memorial. The panels will provide visitors with facts and context about the Vietnam War and the role of Oregonians in the conflict.
“We encourage anyone interested in the project, especially Vietnam Veterans and people who may have lived or have family in regions affected by the war, to provide feedback before June 10, 2023,” said Bates. “We are committed to creating a memorial that honors the sacrifice of Oregonians who served in the Vietnam War and provides visitors with a deeper understanding of the conflict and its impact.”
The Vietnam War was a tumultuous period in American history, spanning two decades and becoming the longest war in recorded history.
By 1968, the United States had over 500,000 military personnel on the ground in Vietnam, with 2.7 million Americans serving during the conflict. Tragically, 58,318 Americans died, including 710 Oregonians killed in action and four Oregon families who lost two sons each.
The Vietnam War lasted from November 1955 to May 1975.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.