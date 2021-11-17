The Oregon People's Rebate would put about $750 in the pocket of every person — adult or child — in the state each year. For a family of four, that would be $3,000.
That's the goal behind Initiative Petition 6, which would increase the minimum tax on corporations earning more than $25 million a year and divide up the revenue into a tax rebate for every Oregonian.
Supporters are currently gathering signatures in hopes of putting IP 6 on the November 2022 ballot.
Chief Petitioner Antonio Gisbert, a former cognitive neuroscientist and union organizer from Philomath, said Wednesday the rebate would boost local economies, giving customers more money to spend at local small businesses. At the same time, he said, it would make corporations who earn income in Oregon pay their "fair share."
Douglas County residents would receive a little over $82 million in rebates, with Roseburg residents receiving $16.7 million of that, Gisbert said.
"What we want is for our neighbors in our community to have an extra $750 and then hopefully — if they can afford it, it's up to them how to use that money — to go to their local store, their local coffee shop, their local restaurant and spend some of that money locally," Gisbert said.
"We think that's going to be a big boon for the local economy," he said.
Gisbert also said the rebate would reduce poverty in Oregon by about 15% and child poverty by about 26%.
Gisbert said Oregon People's Rebate is a nonpartisan, people-powered campaign made up of volunteers who are not political professionals.
Measure 97 — an earlier effort to boost the corporate minimum tax — was defeated by a margin of 59% to 41% in 2016. But a group of supporters of that measure still felt Wall Street Corporations weren't paying their fair share.
It occurred to them that if those corporations paid more in taxes, the money could be given to state residents as a rebate. (Measure 97, by contrast, would have given the corporate tax revenue to the state government.)
So on Saturdays over coffee, they drafted an initiative, Gisbert said. They first aimed to get it on the ballot in 2020, but weren't able to gather enough signatures because they got a late start and had difficulty obtaining signatures during the pandemic.
They rebooted the effort for the 2022 election, and during the winter months are collecting signatures by mail through a form on their website at opr2022.org.
Gisbert said the current minimum tax rate for corporations earning more than $25 million a year is less than one-eighth of 1% — a much lower percentage than the average individual pays. IP 6 would increase that corporate minimum to 3% on every dollar the corporations earn above $25 million.
That $25 million amounts to sales of about $68,493 in the state every day.
"We are really talking about large, Wall Street corporations," he said.
Only the income earned in Oregon would be subject to the 3% minimum tax.
But the tax would apply regardless where the company is based, so Gisbert believes it would not give companies that are based in Oregon any reason to leave the state.
Big companies like Nike might get some of the money right back from consumers, if rebate recipients choose to spend some of that money buying products like a pair of Nike shoes, he said.
If IP 6 gets on the ballot, it's likely that big corporations could sponsor ad campaigns against the measure much like they did for Measure 97.
"We're not concerned about that. We know that they will, and that's fine," Gisbert said. "Our path to success does not involve outspending the biggest corporations in the nation."
He said normal, everyday people are being asked to sign the petition and, if it makes it on the ballot, to vote on it.
"People will decide if they could use 750 bucks or if they could not use 750 bucks and that's it, and we fully embrace that process because that's what we're all about. We're a ballot initiative, we're not politicians. The wisdom resides in our neighbors," Gisbert said.
