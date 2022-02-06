In 2016, volunteers Carol Hunt and GiGi Grimes Shannon were shocked to find unclaimed veteran remains. Abandoned and forgotten, they’d sat on a Roseburg mortuary’s attic shelves — some for as long as 44 years.
Three years later, 28 of those veterans were laid to rest with proper military honors and interment in the Roseburg National Cemetery.
But according to a recent federal report, there are more — many more — still left behind at mortuaries around the country.
Now, legislation sponsored by state Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Myrtle Creek, aims to prevent the same thing from ever happening again in Oregon.
“I’m really honored to be able to move this forward and get this fixed,” Goodwin said.
House Bill 4082 appears already to have widespread bipartisan support. It’s among an array of bills worth watching as the five-week short legislative session moves into its second week.
A few of the remains Hunt and Shannon found were claimed by family members after their existence surfaced. Most were not.
Four of the remains were of veterans who had served during World War I. Seventeen had served in World War II, and others in later conflicts.
Three years after Hunt’s discovery, Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses released the remains of 28 veterans. They were transported to the county courthouse, where Douglas County Veterans Services Officer Mary Newman-Keyes took custody of them.
They were given proper military honors and interred at the Roseburg National Cemetery in three separate services.
The Roseburg discovery, and News-Review coverage about it, led to an investigation by the VA Office of Inspector General. The VA’s report, released in December, found that Roseburg wasn’t alone.
Sadly, the Washington Post reported Jan. 28, the VA estimated the remains of thousands of other veterans around the country have also gone unclaimed.
HB 4082 requires mortuaries to release veteran cremains to a person designated by the county government. The mortuary must make contact with the county within six months, and the county’s Veteran Services Officer checks their eligibility for military services.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and their families, deserve to have proper burials and ceremonies and this bill will help ensure that.
“That’s really what this bill is about. It’s about doing the right thing,” he said.
It’s kind of sad that the bill is necessary, he said. The cost of the service and the interment are already provided for by the VA, so it’s not about the money. The problem seems to have stemmed more from a lack of connections.
HB 4082 forges those connections. Mortuaries will know who to contact and to whom they must release the remains.
Hunt said it’s heartwarming that the bill has been introduced this session.
“I think it’s necessary. It’s sad that we have to do it, but we need to take care of it,” she said.
Newman-Keyes said the bill will enable the county’s designated volunteer to go into the mortuaries and look for remains.
It’s a valuable service. In addition to enabling the veteran to be interred in the national cemetery, it allows families to find them, she said.
“When the veteran is languishing in a building somewhere, there is no way that a family can find them. Once they’re interred, they’re on the national cemetery registry,” she said.
The daughter of one of the veterans found in Roseburg thought his ashes had been scattered as requested. She was horrified to learn he had been forgotten and remained shelved after the funeral home was bought up by another.
The family of another veteran searched for him for years but died before his remains were found. That veteran was restored to the Karuk Tribe of Northern California, of which he was a member.
Several other bills worth keeping an eye on this session include measures to keep low-income people cool during heatwaves and prevent cars from crashing into wildlife attempting to cross busy highways.
Here’s a quick summary of some of the bills already being put forward this session.
BEAT THE HEAT: A bill with broad bipartisan support, HB 4058 would ensure air conditioners, heat pumps and air purifiers are distributed to low-income Oregonians. It’s designed to protect the vulnerable from extreme weather events like the June heat spike that killed 83 Oregonians in June and may have been responsible for the death of a Roseburg woman.
WILDLIFE CROSSING: HB 4130 would invest $5 million to create wildlife crossings that could prevent crashes and save both human and animal lives. It’s a follow-up to a 2019 bill that created a Wildlife Corridor Action Plan. This, too, has bipartisan support and Goodwin said she’s “very much in favor.” According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there were more than 6,000 wildlife-related collisions in 2020.
EMERGENCY DECLARATIONS: Republicans are pushing to limit the governor’s emergency powers that have been used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Joint Resolution 201 would flat out end the state of emergency relating to COVID-19. HJR 206 would amend the state constitution to limit the governor’s emergency declarations to 30 days. County leaders could extend them. HJR 206 refers the question to voters.
PREDATOR CONTROL: HB 4080 would repeal the sunset that ended authorization of predator control districts. Goodwin said these districts help farmers and ranchers whose livelihoods are at risk due to conflict with species that aren’t threatened or endangered. The landowners form districts and agree to pay a tax to manage the problem.
MEDICAL DISCRIMINATION: SB 1571, put forward by Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, would prohibit discrimination in places open to the public based on their medical history.
ROTECTING KIDS FROM PORNOGRAPHY: SB 1570, also put forward by Heard, aims to protect children from becoming victims of pornography by forcing porn providers to verify the age of anyone who might be exposed to graphic sexual content. Heard said he focused this session on “protecting the freedoms and dignity of our citizens.”
OVERTURNING CONVICTIONS: SB 1511 would vacate previous convictions in cases where juries weren’t unanimous. It’s a response to a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said such convictions are unconstitutional. The convicted would have one year after the bill’s passage to file. District Attorneys would decide whether to retry the cases or drop the charges. The bill has run into opposition from prosecutors and crime victims.
PRISONER VOTES: HB 4147 would allow convicted felons to register and vote while incarcerated.
PUMP YOUR OWN: HB 4151 would allow Oregonians to pump their own gas.
TEACHER RECRUITMENT: HB 4030 would direct the Department of Education to conduct a study on recruiting and retaining teachers and report back by September 2023.
Republicans say the short sessions, held in even-numbered years, should continue their traditional aim of quick fixes and budget issues.
“The short session should not be for big, sweeping policies because that’s how we end up with destructive policies, when we do something in haste,” Goodwin said.
