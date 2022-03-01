After Democratic state legislators last week offered rural legislators across the state $100 million for local projects, State Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville requested funding for two Douglas County projects.
Her top priority was $10 million for the proposed Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center. The Joint Committee on Ways and Means Monday evening cut that amount to $5 million.
This center would offer training in Roseburg for students preparing for much-needed roles in the health care field, including nurse practitioners and physical therapists.
The hope is that many of the students will remain in Douglas County, which faces severe shortages in many health care jobs.
Many also will come from the community and be people who can’t afford to go off to college.
“We have got the jobs here, and these can be very well-paying jobs. I think this would be great for our community,” she said.
Goodwin’s second ask was for $6.5 million to build the first phase of a short-term drug and alcohol addiction recovery campus to be run by Adapt. As a freshman legislator, she was not optimistic about gaining approval for that one this session.
But Goodwin said she’ll bring it back again next year.
Goodwin said Oregon’s revenue forecast is “very rosy,” and she thinks the Democrats could have offered rural areas — badly in need of infrastructure improvements — more funding.
“It’s kind of a pittance,” she said.
With just a week left to go in the 2022 short session, state legislators have made progress on some proposed bills and kicked others to the curb.
Here’s an update on some of the bills we’ve been watching:
VETERAN REMAINS: House Bill 4082 aims to prevent unclaimed veterans’ cremated remains from being left on mortuary shelves.
The Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness voted 4-1 Thursday in favor of House Bill 4082. This bill has considerable bipartisan support, and had already been passed unanimously by the full House last week. It next heads to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
Goodwin said there was some misunderstanding in the Senate committee that it could be an unfunded mandate for county governments. However, the project is fully funded, so she expects it to move through that committee without a hiccup.
HB 4082 requires mortuaries to release veteran cremains to a person designated by the county government. The mortuary would have to make contact with the county within six months, and the county’s Veteran Services Officer would check the veteran’s eligibility for military services.
COVID-19 MANDATES: Two bills aiming to end COVID-19 mandates appear to be dead in the water. House Joint Resolution 201 would have ended the state of emergency, while HJR 206 would have limited the governor’s emergency declarations to 30 days. Both bills were referred to the Rules Committee on the first day of the session. Neither has been given a hearing.
The issue will soon be resolved without the bills, however. Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that mask mandates will be lifted March 19, bumped up from the original March 31 deadline. Brown also said the emergency declaration would be lifted April 1.
VACCINATION STATUS: Senate Bill 1571, put forward by Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, sought to prohibit businesses and other places open to the public from discriminating against those who are not vaccinated. This bill died in committee without a hearing.
BEAT THE HEAT: HB 4058 and SB 1536 would ensure air conditioners, heat pumps and air purifiers are distributed to low-income Oregonians. They’re designed to protect the vulnerable from extreme weather events like the June heat spike that killed 83 Oregonians in June. Ways and Means held a hearing Saturday on SB 1536, but has not held one on HB 4058.
WILDLIFE CROSSING: HB 4130 would invest $5 million to create wildlife crossings that could prevent crashes and save both human and animal lives. The House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources gave its unanimous approval for this one as well. It’s also moved to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
PREDATOR CONTROL: HB 4080 would extend authorization for predator control districts, in which landowners tax themselves to manage non-endangered wildlife impacting farmers and ranches. This bill died in committee, which Goodwin attributed to a lack of understanding of farmers’ and ranchers’ needs on the part of the Democratic majority legislators. Goodwin said she plans to bring this one back again next year, but in the meantime, Douglas County government has agreed to fund the program locally.
OVERTIME FOR AGRICULTURAL WORKERS: The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved a bill that would require overtime pay for agricultural workers. HB 4002 passed the committee on a 6-4 vote. Goodwin said this was another example of Democrats’ lack of understanding of the needs of farmers and ranchers.
“It’s not a 9 to 5 job, and I think there’s a misunderstanding that these people are being taken advantage of and underpaid,” she said.
She said it will force some agricultural workers into taking two jobs while forcing some farmers and ranchers to mechanize.
Democrats, on the other hand, argued that the farmworker exemption to overtime requirements is based on historic racism. The bill calls for overtime to be phased in over five years.
FOREST ACCORD: This carefully crafted compromise between timber and environmental groups would be protected under SB 1501, which requires its adoption. It was approved 3 to 1 by the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, and on Saturday Ways and Means gave it the go-ahead with a 17 to 5 vote. It next goes to the full Senate.
PROTECTING KIDS: SB 1570 aimed to protect children from becoming victims of pornography by forcing porn providers to verify the age of anyone who might be exposed to graphic sexual content. This one also died in committee.
OVERTURNING CONVICTIONS: SB 1511 would vacate previous convictions in cases where juries weren’t unanimous. It’s a response to a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said such convictions are unconstitutional. This bill got a hasty edit after crime victims testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The revised version, passed by that committee 4-3 on party lines, only applies to convicted criminals currently in custody and those whose victims were adult.
PRISONER VOTES: HB 4147 would allow convicted felons to register and vote while incarcerated. It was referred to the House Rules Committee, which has not scheduled a hearing on it.
PUMP YOUR OWN: HB 4151 would allow Oregonians to pump their own gas. It passed out of the Joint Committee on Transportation Tuesday with a 10-3 vote. It was referred to the Ways and Means Committee.
SUPERINTENDENTS: SB 1521 would protect school superintendents from being fired for following a law or executive order. A superintendent could also not be fired without cause without first receiving a year’s notice. Goodwin opposes this bill, saying it limits local control. The bill has been approved by both the House and Senate and awaits the governor’s signature.
And you can click on the various bills at the Oregon legislature website and you will note the continued absence without being excused of the disaster Senator Heard.
