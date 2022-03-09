State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, will step down March 11 as chairperson of the Oregon Republican Party.
Heard confirmed the decision Wednesday in an interview with The News-Review.
"I just got tired of being torn down," he said.
He cited ORP National Committee Chairperson Solomon Yue, who he said has crippled the party. Heard said Yue and a small group of fewer than 30 people worked against his leadership.
They're well positioned and "wickedly intent" on destroying him
Behind the scenes for the last 13 months, their mission was "to beat me down, tear me down, lie about me, slander my reputation and destroy my confidence and my ability to get anything done.
It was less about ideology and more about control, he said.
"They're the kind of people that are literally willing to do anything to get that kind of control. I'm not a sociopath. I bleed on the inside, severely, when I see people doing evil, horrible stuff to other people," he said.
Heard said the local Douglas County Party leadership has been very supportive, though, along with the Republicans in Coos, Jackson and Curry counties.
"My home base Republicans, they've given me nothing but blessing. They've been so good to me. They've supported me through all of this," he said.
Heard said people who are kind and servant-hearted and just want to help other people and grow freedom for the good of everyone should be able to do that.
"Why can't there be a place for people like that?" he asked.
Heard also said he does not plan to run for re-election to the Senate, though he does plan to remain in the Senate for the time being.
In a letter addressed to the state's Republican Party members, Heard announced his decision.
Heard accused the party of using "communist psychological warfare tactics" on a daily basis, which he said are "being used to destroy anyone of true character who would oppose the man who introduced them into our community for the last 20 years."
Endless slander, gossip, lies and mutiny brought against his administration have "done what I once never thought possible. They have broken my spirit," he wrote.
Party Vice Chairman Herman Baertschiger said Wednesday he was aware of Heard's decision and would step into the role of acting chair for the time being, but he said it's too early to say who will replace Heard in the role.
"It's obvious that it's about time allotment, and he just doesn't feel that he has time to do everything he's doing. It is tough being a state senator, a parent, a business owner and chair of the ORP," he said.
He said he did not believe Heard's issue was with the ORP leadership.
"I don't think it had anything to do with the leadership, or maybe a little, but I don't think that was the main thing," he said. "Parties are like fraternities. There's always somebody not happy. We can't change that."
The job takes a lot of time and patience, and with the conflicts going on in the Senate he believes Heard is exhausted.
Heard said in his letter that he could face Democrats with courage, but could not fight his own people.
He referred to himself as a "true servant leader" and encouraged party members to guard their hearts against the "wickedness in our party."
He said the Republicans must focus on winning the 2022 elections, though, and that the "godless Left" must be defeated or the state's children will face a future that's not worth living in the state.
He encouraged party members to "purge the darkness" from the Oregon Republican Party. While he said he would pray for them, he needed a long period of rest.
"My physical and spiritual health can no longer survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community," Heard wrote.
Heard had been ORP chairperson since February 2021.
Political life has been rocky for Heard in recent months. His longstanding battle with Senate leadership over the masks he said no Oregonian should be forced to wear led to his being kicked out of the Capitol last month.
It's also been reported by Willamette Week that Heard sought party support for a bid to run for governor, but did not receive it.
In May of last year, legislators put forward a bill to bar sitting legislators from serving in party leadership. The bill appeared to be targeted at Heard, but was unsuccessful.
Among the three chief sponsors of that bill were two Republican senators, Lynn Findley of Vale and Bill Hansell of Athena.
(2) comments
It's hard to be a chair when you're a stool.
Some RINOS are despicable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.