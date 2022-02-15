The Department of Justice says the Flying Lark's plans for 225 historic horse racing machines would make it a casino.
And that would be illegal under the Oregon Constitution, the DOJ said.
It may be the end of one businessman's dream for bringing cash to help save horse racing at the Grants Pass Downs.
At the same time, it's a big relief to the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and other Oregon tribes, which feared the facility would leach money and jobs from tribal casinos.
Flying Lark's plan for the 225 historic horse racing, or HHR, machines was up for review by the Oregon Racing Commission, which asked DOJ for the opinion.
Flying Lark had argued the HHR machines were allowable under a 2013 law allowing wagering on previously held horse races.
But the Department of Justice said in an opinion published Friday that the machines proposed for the Flying Lark involve more chance than skill. That makes them lottery machines, the DOJ said, and any facility that hosts more than 75 lottery machines is a casino.
Casinos can only be run by the state of Oregon or Oregon tribes under the Oregon constitution.
Travis Boersma, owner of both the Flying Lark and Grants Pass Downs, said in a statement he's disappointed by the DOJ opinion.
"I firmly believe it willfully disregards the state's laws, which were lobbied for and agreed upon by Oregon's sovereign nations," he said.
He expressed optimism that the "process will ultimately reveal The Flying Lark to be a legal venture."
"I remain committed to saving horse racing in Oregon, providing family wage jobs in southern Oregon and working closely with tribal leaders to ensure all Oregonians benefit from The Flying Lark," Boersma said.
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians CEO Michael Rondeau said the DOJ opinion confirmed what the tribe knew all along, that "the Flying Lark would be a private casino and violate the Oregon Constitution."
"We are disappointed by the false narratives being pushed by the casino proponents that undermines the role of Oregon's tribes in supporting economies in the most rural parts of our state and failed to recognize that as sovereign governments our gaming revenues support public services for our people, just as state and local taxes do for Oregonians," he said.
He said he hopes the state will now answer the tribe's call for a pause on expanding gambling until an evaluation of the state's regulatory framework can be completed.
He also urged state officials to consult with Oregon's tribes prior to making decisions that impact them. The tribes have argued that consultation is required under Oregon law.
Rondeau also rejected Boersma's assertion that the DOJ's opinion violates state laws. He said the opinion is based on the constitution and the only way to change that constitution is at the ballot.
