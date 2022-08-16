Virgle Osborne and Kevin Bell will be facing off in the November election for the House District 2 seat. Osborne is the Republican nominee for the position, while Bell is filling a vacancy for the Democratic party.
Oregon Interim House Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Myrtle Creek, was appointed to the position in August 2021 after former Rep. Gary Leif died, following a battle with cancer.
Here are the two candidates:
Virgle Osborne
Osborne is the owner of Twin Peaks Off-Road and has volunteered with Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue for the past 20 years. He is the chair of the Douglas County Planning Commission and previously served on the Winston Planning Commission.
“I was born and raised here in Douglas County and my goal for running is to be a strong voice for our people and our community. Our rural way of life is in constant danger of government overreach and big city ideals,” said Osborne. “I intend to protect our way of life and keep southern Oregon a desirable place to work and raise a family.”
Osborne announced his plans to run in June 2021, prior to the redistricting maps were finalized. At the time he did not live in the district, although he owned property in the district. New maps were finalized in October 2021 and Osborne did not have to move from his Lookingglass home to make a run for the political office.
Osborne said understanding business is the key to making good legislative decision. "I will always be an advocate for our local businesses and the people who run them."
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin has thrown his support behind Osborne.
"I can attest to Virgle’s leadership and his dedication to our community," Hanlin said. "He will stand by law enforcement, protect your rights and keep the government in check."
Kevin Bell
Bell is a new name and face to most. He replaces Rainey Lambert, who was on the May ballot, for the Democrats but withdrew from the race.
Bell is a 21-year-old environmental technician from Glide, who work as a wildland firefighter. He started helping with political campaigns while still in high school.
“I’m here for the long haul. I am running to serve my community. I believe that I have the energy and commitment to do a good job," Bell said. "I will work hard for the people in House District 2. I will always listen to and respect everyone’s opinions. I will focus on critical issues that are important to a majority of voters in the district."
Connie Page, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said Bell has what it takes to appeal to people regardless of party affiliation.
"We are quickly moving away from that and we have more non-affiliated voters who don't vote party lines, but are more about policies," Page said.
Bell's focus will be on infrastructure and making sure services and opportunities won't be so limited in rural counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.