Osborne and Bell

Virgle Osborne, left, and Kevin Bell will vie for the Oregon House Distrist 2 seat in the November election. Osborne is the Republican nominee and Bell will fill a vacancy for the Democratic party.

Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com 

