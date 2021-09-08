Each decade, new maps for Congressional and legislative districts are drawn based on the latest U.S. Census data. Democrats and Republicans from the state Senate and House Redistricting Committees have put forward separate proposals for where the boundary lines should be.
The maps aren’t final, and members of the public will have several opportunities this week to testify about their own suggestions.
Newly appointed Interim Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Myrtle Creek, said Tuesday she’s still studying the plans. But she said her main concern is advocating for keeping Douglas County residents together rather than seeing them fractured into different districts.
Communities with common interests need to be clustered into districts together, she said, so they truly have representation in the Legislature and Congress.
“I don’t want their voice diluted,” she said.
She also said it’s important that public comment about the districts be taken into consideration before the final maps are drawn.
Last week members of the House and Senate Committees on Redistricting put forward a set of proposed maps. The options they suggested were labeled Plan A and Plan B for Congressional districts, as well as Plans A, B, and C for the state House and Senate districts.
Each would impact Douglas County voters differently.
Plan B, submitted by House Republicans on the redistricting committee, would keep all of Douglas County in Congressional District 4, but split Lane County in two. The district, currently served by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, would likely skew more Republican than it does today.
Plan A, submitted by Democrats, would split Douglas County down the middle, with the western part of the county remaining in Congressional District 4. The new District 4 would include all of Lincoln, Benton, Lane, Coos and Curry counties.
The eastern part of the county under Plan A would join the geographically gigantic Congressional District 2, which would include Eastern Oregon, along with Josephine and Jackson counties.
Plan A would likely strengthen DeFazio’s Democratic advantage in District 4, while shuffling East Douglas County into the one reliably Republican district.
Plan A for the legislative districts would shift the boundaries of state House District 2, currently served by Goodwin, more northward.
Under this plan, Sutherlin, Drain, Yoncalla, Glide and Elkton would join District 2, leaving District 7 exclusively in Lane County. Roseburg and Myrtle Creek would remain in District 2, but Canyonville and Tiller would join House District 4.
Plan B for the state House districts looks about the same as the current divisions for Douglas County, while Plan C looks similar to Plan A, but includes a sliver of Lane County in District 2 and places the southernmost chunk of Douglas County in a District 3 rather than 4.
Each state Senate seat is made up of two House seats. In all three plans, the new districts 1 and 2 would combine to form the state Senate District 1.
Douglas County residents can comment during virtual hearings for Congressional District 4, which will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Two hearings open to residents of any district will also be held Monday, the first from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Information on how to testify remotely is available at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/citizen_engagement/Pages/How-to-Testify.aspx
For those who can’t attend the virtual hearings, testimony can also be submitted by telephone at 1-833-588-4500 or by mail to Oregon Legislative Policy and Research, Attn: Redistricting Team, 900 Court St. NE, Room 453, Salem, OR 97301.
The committee drawn maps can be viewed at https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021I1/Committees/HRED/2021-09-03-08-00/MeetingMaterials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.