Bill Fisher, who served Roseburg in the state Legislature for 12 years, is remembered by family and friends as a man of integrity who worked hard to help his constituents, and as a pilot who brought joy to veterans through offering them flights on his World War II biplane.
Fisher died Aug. 17 in Reno at the age of 84.
Fisher was born in 1936, the third of five in his family line to be named Bill Fisher, and grew up on a wheat farm in eastern Washington.
He moved to Roseburg in 1968 in order to help his parents, who had left the farm, moved to Roseburg and started Rose Haven Nursing Center here.
The younger Fisher was first elected to the state Legislature in 1992.
He served in the House from 1992 to 1996 and the Senate from 1996 to 2004.
His son, Darryl Fisher said his father had the good luck to never have to serve in the minority party. He focused his efforts on health care, the timber industry and agriculture.
“He just worked his heart out for the people down there, and loved doing it. He never regretted it,” he said.
Sue Hyers, who served as Bill Fisher’s campaign manager in 1992, said he would reach out to people who shared the same concerns and wanted to solve the same problems.
“He didn’t really care about whether they were on his side of the aisle or the other side,” she said. “He reached across and said this is something we have to solve for our constituents.”
Hyers said she hasn’t known many people with the kindness and integrity Fisher showed. He had a strong sense of right and wrong, and wouldn’t accept campaign donations from people with opposing views.
Fisher was warm and outgoing, remembered her husband Tom Hyers, “the epitome, I’d say, of a good Christian gentleman.”
Fred Dayton, former Douglas County Republican Party Chair, said Fisher was a foot taller than him, about 6 feet, 7 inches, and had a remarkable ability to remember names and faces.
Dayton recalled eating at a restaurant with Fisher when the man busing tables came up and said he probably didn’t remember him, but Fisher had been volunteer coach for a basketball team in eastern Washington that he played for years before.
“And Bill sat there and rattled off the kid’s name, talked about the games that they played in and asked the kid how his mother was doing, because during the time period his mother’s health was failing,” Dayton said.
During his campaigns for the House, Fisher walked door to door to campaign.
“After Bill had been in office for awhile, walking became impossible because everybody wanted to visit with him. They knew him and he was that kind of a guy,” Dayton said.
At first he could visit 20 houses an hour. In later years, he could only make it through about three houses an hour with all the visiting, Dayton said.
Darryl Fisher said his father was “very, very family oriented and a generous man.”
Fisher was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a dental assistant and supply clerk after enlisting in 1958.
In 1982 he purchased a 1943 Boeing Stearman biplane that had originally been used as a pilot training plane for the Army Air Corps during World War II.
Darryl Fisher said in 2011 his father had to fly the plane from Mississippi, where it was being restored, to his home, then in Salem.
On the way, Darryl Fisher had the idea that they could give veterans flights at the 15 gas stops they’d need to make along the way.
This idea became the seed of what would become the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which has since given 4,200 free flights to veterans in six planes across the country.
“Literally it would not have happened without him. That’s how generous he was. He took his beautiful brand new airplane and let me use it to give veterans rides and paid for it all. It was the literal flame that got the fire going,” Darryl Fisher said.
Bill Fisher’s love for airplanes ran in his blood. His grandfather and his father, both also named Bill Fisher, were pilots. So was his mother Dorothy Fisher, who would fly out of the farm to shop for groceries and school clothes.
Bill Fisher moved to Salem in 2006 to be closer to his family, and later moved to Reno to live near Darryl Fisher, who runs Summit Estates Assisted Living there.
In addition to Darryl Fisher, Bill Fisher is survived by his wife, Darlene Fisher, of Reno, Nevada, and son Bill Fisher, Jr. and daughter Rhonda Fisher Patrick, both of Salem.
The family hasn’t yet made plans for a public memorial and may decide to do a family only service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Darryl Fisher said. Donations may be made to the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation www.agelessaviationdreamsfoundation.org/donate
