State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, has been named to a legislative committee that will work on law enforcement reform.
House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney announced Tuesday appointments to the Joint Committee on Transparent Policing and Use of Force Reform.
The 12-person committee is tasked with reviewing current police practices and making recommendations for reforms beyond those made at last week's special session.
Topics the committee will discuss include improving transparency in investigations into and complaints against police officer for use of force. They will also examine policies to reduce the prevalence of serious physical injury or death caused by police force, and make recommendations for independent review of those actions.
The committee is expected to make its recommendation by the end of the year so that new legislation can be considered by the full Legislature in 2021.
