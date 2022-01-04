A host of new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature last year took effect on Saturday.
They range from making it easier to buy cold medicine to easing restrictions on new affordable housing.
Here are a few of the new laws:
Affordable housing
One new law restricts governments from denying new affordable housing, even in many areas currently zoned for other uses.
Affordable housing is defined under this law as housing in which each unit is affordable to a family earning 80% of the area’s median income, and the average of all the units is affordable to families earning 60% of the median income.
According to the Oregon Housing Alliance’s testimony on the bill, one in four renters in Oregon pays more than half their income on rent and there is not enough affordable housing for all the families that need it.
But developers have faced barriers such as a shortage of land that’s zoned for affordable housing.
The new law allows developers to build affordable housing on land zoned for commercial use, as well as land owned by public entities and nonprofit religious organizations.
Cold medicine
The drug pseudoephedrine is a powerful decongestant for those suffering from colds and allergies. But it’s also an ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamines. That’s why lawmakers had previously required consumers to have a prescription in order to buy it.
But with purchases of the medicine now being tracked across multiple states and most methamphetamine being produced outside the country, lawmakers decided the old rules didn’t make sense anymore.
As of Jan. 1, consumers will just have to go up to the pharmacy counter and request the drug. Pharmacies will report the purchases to a database.
Police reform
A number of new police reforms took effect on Saturday.
One new law requires police officers to be trained in CPR and to call for medical assistance if a person who has been restrained is struggling to breathe or having a heart problem.
Another requires police officers to report misconduct, and that law also requires the report be investigated within three days.
Yet another reform law creates a database the public can access containing reports of officer discipline.
Public information
New laws taking effect Saturday are a mixed bag when it comes to transparency in government.
Police won’t be able to release mugshots of people arrested on suspicion of committing crimes, except under special circumstances like requesting public assistance in finding a suspect.
But public meetings will have to be streamed online under another new law, a practice that’s already become common during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elections
Until now, county elections officials have only been able to count ballots received on or before election day. Postmarks, as voters were reminded every election cycle, did not count. But under a new law that took effect Saturday, ballots mailed as late as election day will be counted.
That could result in higher turnout for elections, but also could mean the outcome of some close elections won’t be certain on election night.
Sex trafficking
Bartenders who spot what appears to be sex trafficking activity will be required to notify law enforcement. The law also applies to other workers at businesses serving alcohol who believe they’re witnessing a person being forced into prostitution.
Noose ban
Displaying a noose in order to intimidate people is now a crime, punishable by a year in prison or a hefty fine of more than $6,000.
Nooses are a reference to the long and horrifying history of white supremacists lynching African Americans. From 1882 to 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States according to records maintained by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Homeless deaths
Death reports for people who are homeless will now make it clear their home isn’t known. Lawmakers hope this will make it easier for Oregonians to track homeless deaths, tracing the causes so that better solutions can be crafted. The address in these cases will now be listed as domicile unknown.
Later this year: Human composting
On July 1, it will become legal for people who have died to have their bodies essentially composted. This natural process converts human remains into soil within 4 to 6 weeks. Vessels holding the remains are combined with straw, wood chips and other natural materials. The procedure is considered environmentally friendly because it requires significantly less energy than cremation. A similar law took effect in Washington in 2019.
(2) comments
Good on our Legislature. And shame on any State Senator who draws a salary and dishonors his constituents by failing to show up and vote.
That's an impressive list of accomplishments by our Legislature. Partisan bickering aside, they are getting things done that benefit all of us. It shows the range of issues they tackle. Thanks for reporting this.
