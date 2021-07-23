Throughout the 2021 session, state Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, knew his time was short.
Leif died Thursday, but he'd been told by doctors in December he might have just three months to live. So when Leif tapped Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich as communications director for the 2021 legislative session, he made it clear the role would go beyond the usual assignment.
He trained Rich to fill in for him at meetings, track bills and report back. He told Rich he hoped he would replace him in the House seat.
Rich said he's open to the possibility, though he doesn't have a burning desire to live in Salem and isn't looking for a job or a paycheck.
"I'm willing to be there if people want me to do it. I'm willing to step up," he said.
Rich said even though he knew Leif had cancer, the end was sudden and came as a shock. He had seen him two days before and thought he looked fine. They made plans to meet again next week.
"It’s a sad day for Douglas County,” he said.
The process to fill Leif's seat is a complicated one, which involves the commissioners of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties (parts of each are in state House District 2), and also involves the party precinct committee chairs who live in House District 2.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, here's what will happen next.
Leif was a Republican, so he'll be replaced by one.
The Republican party precinct committee chairs from District 2 will meet and nominate between three and five people to fill the vacancy.
The nominees must have lived in the district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. That requirement appears to rule out Douglas County Planning Commission Chair Virgle Osborne this time, though he can still continue his plans to run for the seat in the May 2022 primary so long as he moves within the district's boundaries in time.
The nominee for the appointment must have been a Republican for 180 days prior to July 22, the day Leif died and the vacancy was created.
The nominations must be made by Aug. 11.
Then, the county commissioners from Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties will each vote for one of the nominees.
The votes are weighted by the county's population within the district, so that the three Douglas County commissioners, who serve 42,202 of District 2's voters, will each have 14 votes.
Jackson County commissioners will cast a combined 1 vote, giving each commissioner one-third of a vote. That's because only 1,209 Jackson County residents are in District 2.
Josephine County commissioners will cast a combined 5 votes, because 4,585 District 2 voters live in Josephine County.
The commissioners must make their selection by Aug. 23.
The person appointed to fill the seat will hold it until a new representative is elected in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.