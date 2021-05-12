Each of Oregon's state legislators was asked to submit projects this week for how they'd like to see millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money spent in their districts.
Every state representative was allotted $2 million and every state senator $4 million. Legislators representing Douglas County submitted proposals Monday to spend theirs on emergency communications that can withstand wildfires, student internet access and technical education scholarships, among other projects.
The legislators haven't been guaranteed that everything they've asked for will be granted, in large part because federal guidelines aren't yet entirely clear, and each project will have to pass muster before being given a green light.
Still, the unusual spending plan is a surprisingly friendly bit of bipartisanship in a Legislature where Democrats and Republicans have not always been able to cooperate.
"Frankly this is the way this stuff should always be done," state Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, said Tuesday.
Here's how legislators whose districts include parts of Douglas County want to spend the money:
DALLAS HEARD
Heard has spread his $4 million in requested funding projects across his district, with the bulk of the funding going to two major projects.
The first would be a $1.94 million Southwestern Oregon Emergency Recovery, Revitalization, and Preparedness Project in Douglas County.
The second would direct $1.5 million of his allocation toward a redevelopment project at the Bandon Marina.
The biggest part of the Douglas County proposal is a $1.5 million upgrade to Douglas County's radio microwave system infrastructure so that communications could still be maintained if a tower is lost to wildfire.
Other items for Douglas County include:
• $200,000 for Umpqua Community College truck driving education scholarships.
• $100,000 for Glide Revitalization, which has coordinated recovery services for Archie Creek Fire survivors.
• $100,000 for the city of Glendale vehicular fleet.
• $40,000 for video conferencing equipment for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office
The Bandon Marina project would also pick up the bulk of the $2 million allocation of Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford. The geographic boundaries of Heard's district stretch down to the South Coast and encompass both Brock Smith's and Leif's House districts.
The total Bandon project would be $2.8 million, with $1.3 million from Brock Smith.
Those dollars would go to the Port of Bandon, which has developed a shovel-ready project to replace dock and piling infrastructure.
The existing infrastructure, built in the 1980s, has become unstable and at times unsafe, Heard wrote in his proposal.
According to Heard's proposal, a 2014 state-funded study concluded the port's ocean and river access supports $60 million in annual economic output and supports 54 local businesses and more than 600 jobs.
Heard's proposal also includes $60,000 for sewer line and drainage repairs and installation in the city of Powers.
"We tried to be as fair and just with the allocation disbursement across the district as possible, and so the coast, we're making sure that our coastal side of our district is getting their fair share as well as our I-5 corridor side of it," Heard said.
Heard said usually the party in control "hogs up all of the taxpayers' money and concentrates it into their districts for political reasons."
At least with this funding, every district gets the same amount, he said.
"I would love to see that become a model that's followed in the future, but I'm not going to hold my breath," Heard said.
GARY LEIF
For his $2 million piece of the pie, Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, partnered with Douglas Education Service District Michael Lasher to submit a proposal that tackles the technology gap faced by Douglas County's schools.
"For House District 2, I saw this as an opportunity to begin addressing the technology gap which exists between the large urban schools and the smaller rural schools," Leif said in an email.
"During the pandemic I received numerous emails from constituents indicating the lack of internet access technology which exists in our rural school system," he said.
The proposal includes wireless network and ethernet switch upgrades inside school buildings that will allow districts to connect to Chromebooks, iPads and personal computers purchased in previous years. Large format screens for classroom instruction would be included.
So would centralized server backups and storage array that will protect districts from hackers. And some of the money would go to purchase iPads for students, with the goal of having one computer for each student.
The funding breakdown includes 9% to Glendale schools, 8% to Days Creek, 24% to South Umpqua, 16% to Riddle, 17% to Roseburg, 17% to Winston-Dillard and 8% to Douglas Education Service District.
Leif said it was a good idea to allow elected officials to target funds toward needed projects in their districts.
"We need more programs and legislative actions which are driven by the elected officials and not mandated from agencies without regard to the actual local needs and impacts," Leif said.
CEDRIC HAYDEN
Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, said he wanted to retain flexibility by assigning his portion of the funding to four organizations in House District 7, which includes North Douglas and South Lane counties. Those organizations would then select individual projects and distribute the money.
He requested $200,000 for Umpqua Community College technical education, including scholarships for students in truck driving, dental hygiene and other programs that will lead to jobs.
For the other three entities, he didn't allocate a specific portion of his $2 million yet, saying he wanted to keep the options open. But he requested the money go to Douglas County, Lane County and the Special Districts Association.
He said there are about 60 special districts in House District 7, including fire, water, library and other districts.
"I want to peel the onion back here and find some areas where we want to put some funds where folks may not even have the capacity to ask for those funds but we find a need," he said.
He said he didn't want to spend all the money on one project.
"We want a thoughtful process that can deliver these funds to the most people in the most impactful way," he said.
FLOYD PROZANSKI
Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, has requested funds for both Lane and North Douglas counties, and worked together with Hayden, whose district falls inside his own.
In Douglas County, he requested funding for the following projects:
•$350,000 for NeighborWorks Umpqua for affordable housing for crime victims.
•$320,000 for Glide Revitalization for community fire relief efforts.
•$300,000 for Douglas County Fire District No. 2 to help replace a fire engine.
•$250,000 for United Community Action Network for a walk-in freezer and commercial kitchen.
•$100,000 for UCC to help fund a vocational training scholarship for its long-haul trucking program.
•$50,000 for City of Sutherlin toward repair or replacement on Central Avenue following fire impacts.
•South Lane Family Relief Nursery would also receive money for renovation of their satellite site that serves the Drain area.
