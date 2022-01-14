Two state legislators told the state House Committee on Business and Labor this week that healthcare workers, grocery checkout clerks and others who worked in high-risk jobs during the pandemic should get one-time relief payments from the state.
The legislators, Reps. Andrea Valderrama, D-East Portland, and Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn, are proposing one-time benefits for those workers of between $500 and $1,000.
The proposal is currently in the form of a legislative concept. Many of these concepts will become bills after the 2022 legislative session gets underway in February.
Legislative Concept 157, the Essential Worker Pay Act would honor the contributions of essential workers who have put themselves in harm’s way so that Oregonians can obtain the essential goods and services they need.
In order to qualify for the benefit, a worker would need to make $16 to $22 per hour or less and have worked at least 20 hours a week on average between April and December 2020. Their work must also be rated at medium risk, high risk or very high risk of exposure to COVID-19 on the job by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Jobs that require workers to spend a lot of time in contact with customers or coworkers make up most of those considered at risk.
In addition to health care providers and grocery clerks, those risky jobs could include people who work in close contact with coworkers in industrial, agricultural, manufacturing and construction or people who work in retail outlets, pharmacies, transportation, emergency response, restaurants and bars.
People who work in morgues or labs where they could come into contact with the virus are also included.
Prusak told the committee that as a nurse practitioner in long-term care facilities, she is living through and seeing the impact the pandemic has had on essential workers.
“This is personal to me. I know how much this appreciation pay is deserved because I know what those first months were like,” she said.
She said she attempted to push a similar bill near the end of the 2021 session, but ran short of the time necessary to fine-tune it.
Valderrama likened the proposed payments to hazard pay, and said many of these workers were called heroes but did not receive additional compensation for staying on the job.
“Essential workers truly kept us fed or safe and healthy, and these continue to be tough times for our lowest-wage workers, and they deserve to be compensated as the heroes we’ve been calling them,” she said.
In a letter to the committee, Oregon State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger wrote that there have been 165 deaths and 31,259 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon.
The largest number of outbreaks was in retail trade, with 179 to date. That was followed by manufacturing with 151, wholesale trade with 109, food and beverage manufacturing with 105 and health care with 99.
(1) comment
Sure. But not for employees who are unvaccinated. And not for employees who have ignored proper masking, etc. Looking at you, clerks with the mask down below your noses, or even just on your chins.
