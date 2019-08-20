State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, has been appointed vice chairman of the newly created Interim House Committee on Water.
The committee was formed to deal with the complexities of water policy throughout the state, Leif said in a press release. Previously, water policy legislation was handled by multiple committees designed to focus on other issues.
Leif will also continue to serve on two subcommittees of the Joint Interim Committee on Ways and Means. One of those focuses on transportation and economic development, while the other focuses on public safety.
“I am excited by this opportunity to serve on several important legislative committees,” Leif said in a written statement.
“It is especially rewarding to be named Vice-Chair of the new Committee on Water, as water policy is critical to rural Oregon and to my constituents in House District 2,” he said. “Water policy is always complex, and too often contentious. I look forward to using this leadership role to advocate for commonsense solutions to managing this most fundamental of our natural resources.”
Leif, a former small business owner and Douglas County commissioner, has served in the legislature since 2017.
